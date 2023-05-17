The Haven Detox Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month with AHCA Certification, Expanding Access to Primary Mental Health Services in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haven Detox , a leading provider of detoxification and addiction treatment services in West Palm Beach, Florida, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) certification for mental health services. This certification allows The Haven Detox to accept primary mental health patients with no substance use disorder history, addressing the urgent need for more accessible mental health care in the community.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 47.2% of U.S. adults with mental illness received treatment in 2021, while 65.4% of U.S. adults with serious mental illness received treatment. Furthermore, 50.6% of U.S. youth aged 6-17 with a mental health disorder received treatment in 2016. The average delay between the onset of mental illness symptoms and treatment is 11 years, highlighting the importance of accessible and quality mental health services. Additionally, 160 million people in the U.S. live in a designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Area.

The AHCA certification is given to healthcare providers committed to patient safety, quality care, and compliance with industry standards and regulations. The Haven Detox underwent a rigorous evaluation process to achieve this certification, including a thorough review of its policies, procedures, staffing, and clinical outcomes.

"Obtaining the AHCA certification highlights the dedication of our team at The Haven Detox to address the growing need for mental health resources and providers," said Kirill Vesselov , Founder and CEO of The Haven Detox.

With this certification, The Haven Detox joins a group of healthcare providers dedicated to providing the highest standards of care for mental health services in the state of Florida. This recognition reinforces The Haven Detox's commitment to addressing the complex needs of individuals struggling with mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, in addition to addiction treatment.

The Haven Detox's state-of-the-art facility in West Palm Beach offers a wide range of services designed to support patients during their recovery journey, including medically supervised detoxification, individual and group therapy, family counseling, and aftercare planning. The experienced staff at The Haven Detox are dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care to help individuals achieve long-term recovery and improved mental health.

About The Haven Detox

The Haven Detox, located in Florida, Arkansas, New York, and Massachusetts, is a leading detoxification, addiction treatment, and primary mental health care services provider. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, their mission is to create a safe, supportive, and medically supervised environment for individuals seeking assistance in overcoming addiction and achieving lasting recovery or improved mental health. The Haven Detox offers an extensive range of services, including medical detox, inpatient mental health treatment, individual and group therapy, family counseling, and aftercare planning, designed to guide patients toward recovery and mental well-being.

