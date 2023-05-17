Guidehouse Releases 2022 ESG Report

Managing and Mitigating ESG Risks for Guidehouse – and its Clients

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of advisory, technology, and management consulting services to regulated commercial markets and public sector agencies, today announced the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which provides detail on continued efforts to respond to and mitigate ESG risks for the firm and its clients.

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 Billion and expansion into commercial markets, a dozen global locations, and more than 16,500 employees around the world.

The 2022 ESG report outlines actions taken to refine Guidehouse's operating model to achieve greenhouse gas reductions while also delivering innovative, technology-enabled solutions across the government and commercial sectors with a rising focus on ESG. As the report highlights, Guidehouse's ESG journey has taken two distinct paths: one focused on the company's core operations and one focused on the risk and resiliency for its clients.

"The global challenges in health, financial services, national security and energy cannot be exclusively addressed by the regulator or the regulated. Such problem solving requires a new model of engagement – a model for which Guidehouse was uniquely built," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Our 2022 ESG report reflects significant progress in our ESG efforts and underscores our commitment to helping build a more sustainable, equitable world, and a healthier future for our employees, our clients and our communities. Building on our past efforts, we can help put ESG in the proper context of enterprise risk for our business as well as the markets, industries and clients we serve."

Guidehouse's 2022 ESG report points to notable sustainability goals and performance including evolving each of the company's four Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) pillars:

Trailblazing initiatives to promote environmental sustainability and decarbonization pathways—both at Guidehouse and at our client organizations;

Expanding our comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform to include a Pro Bono Consulting Program to support underrepresented demographics and minority-owned businesses in under-served communities;

Globally expanding our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program with the goal of moving beyond western thinking and fostering a global work environment where everyone is empowered to thrive;

Strengthening our rigorous governance infrastructure through continued refinements to our ethics, compliance, and risk management strategies that translate into improved outcomes for our clients, our employees and our investors.

"Our progress and sustainable development both in the context of company operations and in the portfolio of services we offer our clients in delivering social impact are sources of tremendous pride," added Charles Beard, Chief Operating Officer of Guidehouse. "From corporate decarbonization pathways to national renewable energy strategies, reducing utility-related wildfires to delivering emergency relief following natural disasters, and re-imaging healthcare delivery while improving equitable access and outcomes, our efforts to positively impact communities around the world is a multi-generational passion that guides us forward."

Notably, Guidehouse discusses how the classification of employee based by gender and ethnicity does not represent the broad tapestry of its workforce and the unique needs of each learned during the pandemic – single parents, first generation college graduates, veterans and former government services executives, those caring for elderly parents at home, those pursuing advanced degrees, those with special needs children, and licensed clinicians still committed to healthcare delivery but needing a break from the bedside.

"Our base diversity metrics continue to improve and our affinity networks promote career development, advancement and work-life balance initiatives in addition to ethnicity and race priorities for our global workforce," added McIntyre. "ESG will continue to remain at the heart of everything we do as we continue to build a next generation professional services firm that seeks to create a safer, healthier, more inclusive and compassionate world by virtue of the clients it serves and the services it offers."

The Guidehouse 2022 ESG Report can be viewed by clicking here.

