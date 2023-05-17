AVOCADO LAUNCHES MASSIVE MEMORIAL DAY SALE

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company announces biggest savings ever on mattresses, while donating revenue to Women's Earth Alliance.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green is kicking off Memorial Day early with unprecedented savings. The makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products are offering up to $1,499 off mattresses , nearly $1,000 on adjustable bases, and 20 percent off certified organic bedding. Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all revenue throughout the sale and beyond to Women's Earth Alliance (WEA), a nonprofit investing in and empowering women-led, grassroots climate solutions around the world.

"We're so excited to partner with Women's Earth Alliance for one of our biggest sales of all time," says Jessica Hann, Avocado Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "WEA's commitment to climate solutions aligns with Avocado's mission to fight back against the climate crisis and raise the bar for environmental and social responsibility."

Using the code HONOR, shoppers can support climate solutions and enjoy 10% savings, or up to $880 , off luxurious GOTS certified organic mattresses, including their Green, Eco, Vegan, and Luxury mattress. Meanwhile, customers eyeing Avocado's GOTS certified organic Latex Mattress will save a whopping 30%, or $1,499 — no code needed.

Shoppers will also save 20%, or nearly $1,000, on customizable adjustable bases that quietly glide into the most comfortable position and 15% off — or up to $509 — on heirloom-quality, solid wood bed frames and furniture, all handcrafted in Avocado's sustainable woodshop.

Savings also include 20% on Avocado's exceptionally cozy, naturally breathable, GOTS certified organic bedding, including hemp, cotton, and linen sheets, and 10% off extraordinarily comfortable, GOTS certified organic pillows.

Every order placed during the sale and beyond will support WEA, an organization investing in the future of the planet by ensuring women have the resources they need to create lasting change in their communities. As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™brands — Avocado also reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

