Park Systems Inaugurates New Shanghai Application Center for Advanced Nano Science Research

SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopes (AFM) and related nano-metrology systems, announced the grand opening of its new application center in Shanghai, China. The opening ceremony was held at the WE International in Shanghai, successfully witnessing the new chapter of Park Systems Shanghai Application center.

The Park Shanghai Application Center is located in the core area of Hongqiao Business District, covering a total area of nearly 500 square meters, equipped with advanced technologies to provide comprehensive technical support to customers from pre-purchase research to after-sales application needs.

The opening ceremony was attended by scientists and scholars from the universities and national research labs, as well as executives from major companies both domestically and internationally. The Chief Representative of Park Systems China, Mr. Zhang Fei, delivered the opening speech, expressing his gratitude for everyone's presence at the ceremony.

The Commercial Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Shanghai, Mr. Kim Geon-mo, also delivered a speech, stating that the Consulate General will provide full assistance to the development of Park Systems in China in the future. He also expressed great anticipation for the leapfrog development of performance by Park Systems in China. "As far as I know, Park Systems provides the best nano-metrology instruments around the world. I believe Park Systems is the initiator of innovation and the partner in development" stated Mr. Kim.

Dr. Sang Joon Cho, the Executive Vice President of Park Systems, spoke about the importance of nanotechnology and how the Shanghai Application Center will strive to make scientific and technological contributions to China's advanced academic field through atomic force microscopy technology.

The opening ceremony will mark a new journey for the Shanghai Application Center, showcasing the new direction of academic research and industry development related to the application center construction and management. It will also build a communication platform for customers and enterprises to work together towards advancement in nano science and technology.

The event has attracted extensive attention from major domestic enterprises, and Park Systems will continue to lead the field of atomic force microscopy with its new application center in Shanghai.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nano metrology systems with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage industries. Its mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's leading semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Mannheim, Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore, India, and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit www.parksystems.com.

