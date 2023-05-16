NEXCOM Shaping Future Networks for Smarter and Safer World

TAIPEI, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, has unveiled its latest product portfolio and expansion of its network and communication capabilities, focusing on the latest advancements in edge computing, 5G, cyber security, and OT security. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, NEXCOM is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to help businesses optimize their existing networks and build future networks to meet the demands of digital transformation and stay ahead of the competition.

NEXCOM offers a comprehensive range of solutions designed to help businesses optimize their existing networks as well as build future networks. These solutions include advanced network solutions such as Cyber Security, OT Security, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), and 5G uCPE for public and private networks. They are designed to help businesses optimize their networks for the cloud, improve network security, scale bandwidth, and increase network agility.

"As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, they need flexible, secure, and scalable networks," said Allan Chiu, VP of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "We are thrilled to share our vision and our latest network product portfolio, with well-positioned additions to our product line to meet the growing demand for advanced network solutions and reliable telecom services."

The latest featured network appliances include the DFA 1163M, mmWave-enabled uCPE for 5G applications; NSA 7160, 2U performance appliance with PCIe5 interface and LAN module slots for cyber security and NFVi applications; FTA 5180, high-end Edge appliance for 5G fronthaul applications; ISA 141, fanless OT security DIN-rail with dual 5G and dual Wi-Fi.

To learn more about the NEXCOM network and communication capabilities, please watch a short video. To learn more about the latest network solutions, please refer to this PDF file.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.