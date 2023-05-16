Medicus IT Appoints Industry Veteran to Key Leadership Role

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus is proud to announce the promotion of Nelson Gomes to Executive Vice President of Business Development.

Nelson has been with Medicus IT for almost four years and has a proven track record of success in driving business growth and development. As Senior Vice President of Business Development, Nelson led his team to identify and pursue new business opportunities and build strategic partnerships helping Medicus IT expand its reach and impact.

Nelson will continue overseeing all aspects of Medicus' business development strategy while expanding his responsibilities to increase industry engagement, branding representation, and partner engagement. He will work closely with the leadership team to identify new growth opportunities and develop strategies that leverage Medicus' unique value proposition and capabilities to deliver value to its clients and partners.

Before his current role at Medicus, Nelson was the CEO, owner, and founder of PriorityOne Group, a leading provider of healthcare IT services and solutions. Under his leadership, PriorityOne Group grew to become a recognized leader in the healthcare IT industry.

Nelson is a recognized healthcare IT thought leader. He speaks regularly at regional and national healthcare industry events. Nelson is a frequent contributor and source to well-known publications and is a recurring guest on many podcasts.

"We are thrilled to have Nelson in this expanded role," said Medicus' CEO, Chris Jann. "He has over twenty-five (25) years of healthcare IT experience. His strong track record of success in building strategic partnerships, identifying new business opportunities, and delivering innovative solutions will empower our continued growth."

Nelson added, "My new responsibilities fuel my passion for forging meaningful and lasting connections. I am particularly enthusiastic about cultivating and nurturing relationships between healthcare organizations and the essential resources required to drive healthcare transformation."

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

