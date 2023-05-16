ENX Magazine Honors Sharp's Moonsun Park, Dave Dwyer and Erica Calise as 2023 Difference Makers

MONTVALE, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is pleased to announce that Affinity Business Communications, publisher of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging, has named Sharp's Moonsun Park, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance; Dave Dwyer, Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations; and Erica Calise, Director of Corporate and Government Marketing­ as honorees of the 2023 Difference Makers Awards.

Sharp’s Moonsun Park, Dave Dwyer and Erica Calise as 2023 Difference Makers (PRNewswire)

The Difference Makers program acknowledges and celebrates office technology professionals including dealers, manufacturers and other specialists, highlighting their accomplishments in the industry this year. Profiles on Park, Dwyer and Calise will be featured in upcoming ENX "The Week in Imaging" newsletters throughout 2023.

Moonsun Park has been an integral part of the Sharp team for 25 years, overseeing multiple business units including the complex office equipment industry. She brings innovative ideas and knowledge to the team, continuously improving workplace efficiency and aiding Sharp's business by managing expenses and cash flow. As the head of Sharp's Facilities department, Moonsun has worked tirelessly to ensure all employees felt safe during the pandemic and beyond.

As the head of supply chain and operations, Dave Dwyer's leadership has helped the company maintain a steady flow of inventory from the factory to dealers during the pandemic and throughout the year. With over 20 years of experience in supply chain and logistics, Dave has built a solid team dedicated to finding solutions and improving overall efficiencies. His efforts have made all the difference in ensuring Sharp's customers and partners have access to the products they need despite the supply challenges in the industry.

With over 32 years of experience at Sharp, Erica Calise is known for her outstanding drive and unwavering commitment to the business, customers and partners. As the head of government and corporate account marketing, Erica manages Sharp's nationally awarded contracts, spearheading business development and marketing strategy. She consistently delivers solutions with an infectious high energy and exceptional leadership skills.

"We are incredibly proud of Moonsun, Dave and Erica for their recognition as 2023 ENX Difference Makers," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Their dedication and commitment to Sharp, our customers and dealer community is unparalleled. We are excited to see what the future holds for Sharp and know that these three leaders will pave the way to success."

The 2023 ENX Difference Makers award were officially announced on April 27th on the ENX website. Read more here.

