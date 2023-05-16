Curbio Expands Leadership Team with New VP of Purchasing and Trade Operations

Grace Tsao Mase will elevate Curbio's commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction as the company rapidly scales

POTOMAC, Md., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay when you sell home improvement solution for real estate agents and their listing clients, is thrilled to welcome Grace Tsao Mase to the Curbio team.

Mase joins Curbio as the VP of Purchasing and Trade Operations. With over twenty years of experience in user experience design, she is poised to elevate operations and the customer experience for Curbio users.

Prior to joining Curbio, Mase developed construction management software to help homeowners and contractors collaborate more efficiently and effectively. Mase worked at Yahoo!, United Online, Beachbody, and YP, where she led diverse product and design teams to address customer needs and create a meaningful customer experience. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Architecture with honors from the University of California, Berkeley, and her Master's degree in Architecture from Yale University.

In 2021, Mase was recognized the International Design Excellence Award finalist. In 2019, she was named an Icon of Beverly Hills by Modern Luxury of Beverly Hills and in 2018, a Power Player by Angeleno. She has also published a best-selling book, Revivify Your Home: Take Control of Your Home Improvement with Peace of Mind and Level Up Your Life in 2019.

"There's a reason that home improvement has a bad reputation and nobody likes doing it – it's a fragmented industry that's slow, opaque, and one that hasn't seen change in decades," says Rick Rudman, Curbio CEO. "We're so excited to have Grace in this role to change that. Her operational expertise and understanding of the customer experience will propel our trade operations to the next level and make it simpler and more cost effective to get homes market-ready."

Curbio is currently operating in over 40 major markets with nearly 2,000 projects under its belt. On average, homeowners that use Curbio's fix now, pay when you sell service see a return on investment of 269%. Mase will be responsible for growing and improving the trade network and materials management operation across the U.S., ultimately leading to an even faster and more profitable result for homeowners and a better experience for real estate agents seeking a competitive edge.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to get every listing market-ready and sold fast, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, it has become the only pre-listing home improvement solution on the market that saves real estate agents, brokerages, and their listing clients time, reduces their stress, and enables them to unlock the true value of their listings with ease. Using technology to power their solution, Curbio simplifies the process of getting any home ready for market, allowing them to sell faster and for top dollar, with all payment deferred until the home sells. Curbio is a trusted pre-listing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and leading brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, Long & Foster, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and many more.

