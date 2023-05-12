MIND Education Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8 and Best Learning Recovery Tool

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education announces that ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems, was named a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8 and the Best Learning Recovery Tool categories. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

MIND Logo (PRNewswire)

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. ST Math was selected as a finalist across dozens of Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"We are thrilled here at MIND to be a finalist in these two categories, and honored to be recognized by SIIA," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "I am proud of our entire team for their dedication and passion towards mathematically equipping students to solve the world's most challenging problems."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations June 21-22, 2023 at 1pm EST.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way the brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIND Education