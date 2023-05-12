The Boston Globe Announces Second Annual Tech Power Players 50 List

Honors Most Influential Leaders in New England Technology

BOSTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe announced today the second annual Tech Power Players 50 , a list of the most influential – and interesting – people in the New England technology scene, as ranked by the Globe's business journalists and an external advisory committee.

The Tech Power Players 50 recognizes leaders in software, venture capital, energy, and beyond. The list examines their career impact on technology and business, taking into account their tech-specific contributions and innovations that have kept the sector vibrant in a challenging economic climate.

The advisory committee and the Globe's newsroom also considered each leader's activity in the Massachusetts tech community and the degree to which they are engaging with local efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We are thrilled to recognize this group of leaders for their incredible talent and contributions," said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media. "The Globe continues to invest in growing its technology beat because there has been such high demand – from industry leaders and from our readers – to shine a spotlight on Greater Boston's thriving hub of innovation."

The Globe convened local leaders in business and technology to serve as advisors alongside the Globe's newsroom, including Mohamad Ali ; Kent Bennett ; Desh Deshpande ; Kim Driscoll ; Paul English ; Linda Henry ; Scott Kirsner ; Youngme Moon ; Eric Paley ; and Katie Rae . The committee and the Globe's newsroom submitted over 150 nominations and scored candidates based on their business impact – in terms of value created, revenue, number of jobs – and their broader influence in the tech community – in terms of ideas, reputation, and mentorship. A few members of the committee were included on the list; these decisions were made by Globe staff alone.

"New England is a global leader in technology, and we have seen incredible innovation coming from our region," said Greg Huang, the Globe's Business and Tech editor. "Ultimately, we wanted the list to tell a story about the local scene and where it is headed, and so the people we selected show the deep roots of our tech community and the new wave of thinkers who will continue to make our region a hub for innovation."

