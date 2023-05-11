TEAMSTERS ENDORSE DESTINY LEVERE BOLLING FOR DELEGATE

Bolling Will Be Unwavering Advocate for Working Families in Virginia Legislature

RICHMOND, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are endorsing Destiny LeVere Bolling for the Virginia House of Delegates' 80th District. Bolling is currently the Virginia AFL-CIO Communications Director and also chairs the Virginia Conference NAACP's Labor and Industry Committee.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Over the past few years, I have had the opportunity to work with Destiny on several projects," said Teamsters Local 322 President and Joint Council 83 Political Coordinator Brian Peyton. "She is always front and center with her sleeves rolled up ready, willing, and able to do the hard work. She will be a phenomenal voice for working families in the 80th District."

"Visionary leadership, courage, and integrity are qualities that Destiny LeVere Bolling possesses," said Teamsters Local 592 President and Joint Council 83 Secretary-Treasurer Jim Smith. "I am confident her presence in the General Assembly will help the hardworking man and women of our great Commonwealth."

"Destiny is going to be a leader on the issues that are of paramount importance to organized labor, such as pushing 'right to work' repeal and strengthening collective bargaining rights in the public sector," said James Wright, Teamsters International Vice President At-Large and President of Teamsters Local 822. "We look forward to campaigning for her."

Teamsters Joint Council 83 represents thousands of workers throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

