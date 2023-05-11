Milliman hires Ryan Falls to expand statewide public pension work

SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the addition of Ryan Falls as a consulting actuary and a statewide public pension system marketing lead. Ryan will focus on continuing to expand the firm's statewide public pension consulting business, which already serves many of America's largest and most complex public pension systems.

Ryan brings 25 years of actuarial and benefits consulting experience, specializing in major public employee retirement systems. Prior to joining Milliman, Ryan was the lead actuary for the Arizona State Retirement System, the Teachers Retirement System of Oklahoma, the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association, and the Employees Retirement System of Texas.

"Ryan is a leader in statewide system plan design and sustainability and has worked closely with plan sponsors on public pension plan reform," says Matt Larrabee, a principal and consulting actuary with Milliman. "Ryan has a reputation for telling systems what they need to hear in an understandable, empathetic manner that matches well with Milliman's consulting approach. His work, especially in the southwestern US, will help Milliman expand our offerings and complements our strong public pension expertise."

Ryan's background includes actuarial valuations for public pension and retiree health care plans, along with hybrid plan design and asset liability modeling. He also has led nine actuarial audits in the past five years.

"I've seen first-hand the monumental effort it takes to manage a statewide retirement system, and the impact that has on employees, plan sponsors, and the state as a whole," says Ryan Falls. "Milliman's independence, creativity, and its mission to protect the financial well-being of people everywhere is vitally important in public plan design. I'm thrilled to join a leader in the benefits space."

