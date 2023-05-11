Kajeet Appoints Esteban Ibarra as Vice President of Channel Sales

IoT Industry Veteran Poised to Drive Channel Growth Strategy

MCLEAN, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of managed IoT solutions, announced the hiring of Esteban Ibarra as the company's vice president of channel sales. With more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, Ibarra has held sales leadership positions with both startups and established global corporations, including Ingenu, Siemens, and Johnson Controls. Prior to joining Kajeet, Ibarra served as the senior vice president of IoT solution sales at KORE.

Ibarra has a solid track record of securing key customers and increasing distribution and delivery to grow market share.

Throughout his career, Ibarra has specialized in solution design and complex sales environments, filling key roles in product development, channel management, and business strategy. With a focus on value-add enterprise solutions, Ibarra has developed a talent for consultative sales, product development and commercial operations. His comprehensive experience includes expertise in IoT, cloud, and network deployment, positioning him as an ideal candidate to lead Kajeet's channel efforts.

"We are pleased to have Esteban join Kajeet," said Ben Weintraub, chief executive officer at Kajeet. "His extensive experience in solution design, complex sales environments, and business strategy will be invaluable as we continue to grow our channel partnerships."

"I am honored to join the team at Kajeet," said Ibarra. "With a strong channel reputation already, I am eager to build on that growth and work with a dynamic group of dedicated team members to drive our strategy forward."

