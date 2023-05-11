Henry Repeating Arms Donates 50 Custom Rifles for 14-Year-Old's Brain Cancer Recovery

RICE LAKE, Wis., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearm manufacturers and a world leader in the lever action category, is releasing a limited-edition series of fifty "Team Jack" edition rifles to raise funds for the Vancouver, Washington, family of 14-year-old Jack Troxel to provide financial relief for past and ongoing medical expenses.

Jack Troxel of Vancouver, Washington, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021 and is currently in remission after close to two years of an intense treatment program. (Photo/Ryan Troxel)

Jack was diagnosed with an intracranial malignant non-germinomatous germ cell tumor on July 2nd, 2021, and has since gone through four brain surgeries, seven rounds of chemotherapy, one round of high-dose chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, six weeks of full brain and spine radiation, and four weeks of intensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy to counteract the toll such treatments take on a developing body. Jack is currently in remission and receives MRI scans every three months.

Henry Repeating Arms Founder and CEO Anthony Imperato donated all fifty of the rifles, which are now available for sale online. Baron Engraving of Trumbull, Connecticut, donated the artwork development time, engraving, and hand-painted embellishments. All proceeds from the "Team Jack" campaign, including both rifles going up for auction, will be presented to the Troxels.

The Henry "Team Jack" Golden Boy Silver .22 S/L/LR lever action rifle features genuine American walnut furniture, a 20" blued steel octagon barrel, a gleaming nickel-plated receiver cover, buttplate, and barrel band, and a unique serial number range from TEAMJACK01 through TEAMJACK50. Unique to this edition is the highly detailed design on the buttstock, which is laser engraved and painted by hand. The design features images depicting Jack's love of the great outdoors, a "Team Jack" banner with a "His Fight Is Our Fight" tagline, and two ribbons, one in gold and one in grey. The gold ribbon is the international awareness symbol for childhood cancer, and the grey ribbon represents support for brain cancer.

To learn more about the "Team Jack" edition rifle or to make a purchase, visit henryusa.com/teamjack. Additionally, the first and last rifles in the series are up for auction online to enhance fundraising efforts.

"Throughout his entire ordeal, we held onto what we call the 'three F's,' which helped Jack get through the most difficult times. Faith, Family, and Friends," said Ryan Troxel, Jack's father. "Thank you to Henry Repeating Arms for the donations and support on Jack's behalf. We can't believe this."

"The courage and strength shown by these kids going through unimaginable struggles at such a young age will never cease to astound me," said Imperato. "To everyone that chooses to purchase one of these rifles to help support Jack and his family, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sending a big hug to Jack and his parents."

All firearm purchases must ship to a federally licensed firearms dealer. To learn more about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

