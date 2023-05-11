Relationship is part of ongoing effort by Winnebago and EcoFlow to deliver industry-leading innovation that improves access to clean, reliable power

SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading power management and eco-friendly energy solutions company, and Winnebago , the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., today announced a partnership to leverage EcoFlow's solutions in Winnebago-branded recreational vehicles to deliver seamless access to power wherever their customers' adventures take them.

EcoFlow and Winnebago Partner to Elevate Outdoor RV Experiences and Off-Grid Living (PRNewswire)

EcoFlow's innovative suite of sustainable and dependable power solutions are reinventing the way the world accesses energy. As demand for work-and-play-from-anywhere and energy independence continues to rise, EcoFlow's power solutions and Winnebago's industry-leading recreational vehicles (RVs) will unlock new ways of living from the beach to the mountains and everywhere in between.

A pioneer in RVs, Winnebago continues to innovate by integrating a range of technologies to enable best-in-class customer experiences. EcoFlow's sustainable power solutions are a natural fit with the brand's commitment to quality and sustainability and a key component of Winnebago's line-up of house-power and energy management solutions. With EcoFlow's suite of easy-to-use, dependable products, this partnership will open new and exciting opportunities to integrate EcoFlow technology into future Winnebago vehicles.

"At EcoFlow, we believe that sustainable, off-grid living should be accessible and easy for everyone," said Brian Essenmacher, North American Head of Business Development at EcoFlow. "Our partnership with Winnebago is a significant step in making this vision a reality, as we work to provide customers with an unparalleled off-grid living experience to unlock the freedom and adventure of life on the road."

Kunal Mehta, Head of Strategy, Business Development and Marketing for Winnebago added, "We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers' outdoor experiences, and we are excited to launch this partnership with one of the most innovative players in the power management space. EcoFlow's reliable and sustainable power solutions will help expand our offerings so we can continue to provide a range of products that deliver unforgettable, immersive experiences for outdoor enthusiasts."

This partnership between Winnebago and EcoFlow marks an exciting opportunity for both brands to build on each other's innovative offerings and improve access to clean, reliable power for adventurers.

EcoFlow is a fast-emerging global brand in the energy and lifestyle spaces, providing an end-to-end power solution to more than two million global users, including everything from energy generation to storage. This partnership with Winnebago is the first of many that EcoFlow will seek to develop with iconic brands to introduce new ways of living to individuals around the world.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us .

About Winnebago

Winnebago brand RVs have been stitched into the fabric of the American outdoor experience for generations. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from Camper Vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com . Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a 65-year-old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

