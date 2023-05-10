NIH STUDY INVESTIGATES FACTORS AFFECTING ASTHMA WITH FREQUENT SYMPTOM FLARE UPS IN YOUNG CHILDREN

DURHAM, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Young children, ages 2 to 4 years, especially those with parental history of asthma, suffered the highest rates of asthma with recurrent exacerbations (ARE) over a nearly 30-year period studied in new research funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes Program (ECHO) at the National Institutes of Health.

"Describing the incidence rates of ARE across a large, diverse population of children is a critical first step for identifying potential risk factors and causes," explained Christine Johnson, PhD, MPH, an ECHO Program investigator at Henry Ford Health.

During this study, ECHO researchers looked at data from over 17,000 children between 1990 and 2017 from across the U.S. including Puerto Rico in order to learn which factors influenced the rates of childhood ARE—a subtype of asthma where children experience frequent, severe episodes of asthma. They found that non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic Black children, children ages 2 to 4 years old, and children who lived in the Northeast and Midwest had the highest rates of ARE.

These findings suggest that different environmental and social factors may play a significant role in the onset of recurring asthma issues in children.

"Understanding these causes will help researchers determine how to best prevent ARE and associated asthma outcomes," said Rachel L. Miller, MD, an ECHO Program investigator at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Drs. Miller and Johnson led this collaborative research published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

