Epson Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Completed Los Alamitos Headquarters Focused on Optimizing Productivity, Sustainability and Hybrid Collaboration

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, a global technology leader, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Los Alamitos-based headquarters on Tuesday, May 9 at 3131 Katella Ave. The ceremony featured remarks from Los Alamitos Mayor Tanya Doby, Epson America president and CEO Keith Kratzberg and Seiko Epson Director Koichi Kubota. Local government officials Ana Lasso from the California Office of Sustainability and Zechariah Jauregui from U.S. House of Representatives District 45, along with community representatives and non-profit leaders, were also in attendance.

Epson celebrates new Los Alamitos headquarters focused on productivity, sustainability and hybrid collaboration

The new campus serves as Epson's corporate headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America, overseeing operations for home, office, commercial, and industrial printing, visual communications, wearables, robotics, microdevices, and manufacturing. Supporting an innovative hybrid program for more than 80% of its workforce, Epson retains remote working flexibility for employees with a six-day per month in-office schedule. The campus also features a hoteling workspace system, greatly reducing the required physical footprint for staff. This allowed for an expanded Executive Briefing Center serving as a state-of-the-art destination to host customers, partners and community members.

"The innovative Epson campus embodies the lessons we've gleaned from relocating during a global pandemic. By leveraging Epson technologies, we've optimized the space to boost productivity and foster collaboration, while prioritizing sustainability, community engagement, and employee work-life balance," said Kratzberg. "Our newly established Executive Briefing Center serves as a hub for Epson team members and partners, providing an environment in which we can envision and develop effective strategies for future business achievements."

In addition to expanding operations to more than 150,000 square feet in a two-building, environmentally focused facility, the Epson Campus is the physical realization of the Epson 25 Renewed Corporate Vision and how Epson America embodies our mission. Offering one of the leading job markets in California and one of the most diverse populations, Orange County was the right location for the move.

"We welcome Epson and its employees to the Los Alamitos business community and believe their presence will support a wide range of local businesses, as well as bring new jobs and investment opportunities to the area," said Mayor Tanya Doby. "I firmly believe in the culture and community of Los Alamitos and look forward to the ongoing collaboration to help the area grow and thrive."

The new Epson campus underscores Epson's commitment to local community engagement, integrated sustainability and workplace collaboration:

Adaptive and Hybrid Workforce – With the right technologies and adaptive culture in place, the new campus supports an innovative hybrid work program and hoteling system. The facility also features a unique virtual demo and presentation system to train and support the company's mission-critical technologies.

State-of-the-Art Technology – The new state-of-the-art Executive Briefing Center allows Epson customers, partners and community members to interface with Epson technologies as well as conduct their own business. It incorporates Epson's latest solutions to emphasize Epson's product innovation and philosophy at all levels of business and operations. In addition, Epson offers the facility for use by local businesses and nonprofits, with monthly activities on campus for networking and community interaction.

Interactive Design and Collaboration – A great deal of thought went into the design of the new headquarters – which features two distinct buildings and extends the outside indoors – to expand team collaboration, meeting venues and to support hybrid workplace efficiencies. The workspace is focused on core Epson values – supporting its people, leveraging purpose-designed technology, and ensuring customer value. The two main buildings are connected with an architectural bridge – which plays a key role in keeping employees connected.

Environmentally Focused Building Initiatives – The new Epson Campus allows opportunities for Epson to further its commitment to environmental sustainability. Environmental features include rooftop solar panels providing 100% of the company's energy needs, reduced lighting requirements due to large windows and motion sensors, expansive water conservation, and drought tolerant landscaping throughout the campus. In addition, Epson offers Electric Vehicle charging stations to employees.

"Our new headquarters is more than just a building; it represents a commitment to growth, innovation and excellence. With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, we are better equipped to deliver world-class products and services to our customers," concluded Kratzberg.

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

