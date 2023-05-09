MORE THAN 50 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ORGANIZATIONS REVEAL EXHIBITION PLANS FOR THE NEXT EDITION OF PACIFIC STANDARD TIME, ART & SCIENCE COLLIDE, OPENING SEPTEMBER 2024

GETTY SUPPORT FOR INITIATIVE RISES TO $17 MILLION

PST ART TO BECOME A DESTINATION EVENT EVERY FIVE YEARS

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katherine E. Fleming, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, today joined more than 50 partner organizations to reveal the mind-expanding exhibitions they will present in the next Pacific Standard Time, Art & Science Collide, opening in September 2024. Grants from Getty for the initiative now total $17 million. Getty also announced plans to make the landmark regional collaboration a regularly scheduled series on a five-year cycle under a new name, PST Art.

PST Art | Getty Logos (PRNewswire)

"When I arrived in Southern California I was struck by the enthusiasm and pride the community had for PST, and when I traveled abroad, it was the Getty initiative everyone referenced as cementing Los Angeles's place as one of the global cultural capitals of the 21st century," Fleming says.

"The exhibitions in this new edition of PST Art spark a fundamental shift in how we see the possibilities of both art and science," says Joan Weinstein, director of the Getty Foundation, who has stewarded all PST Art collaborations. "How have scientists visualized the natural world, and how do artists now envision once-unthinkable scientific developments? With Art & Science Collide, PST Art is again venturing into new territory and revealing the unexpected."

This edition of PST Art will be the most far-reaching to date, bringing together cultural, educational, and scientific institutions large and small—throughout Los Angeles and from San Diego to Palm Springs—to offer a global panorama of the interplay between art and science, past and present. The exhibition topics range from biotechnology to sustainable agriculture, and from ancient cosmologies to Indigenous sci-fi. Many exhibitions propose creative, real-world solutions to current issues such as climate change, environmental justice, and artificial intelligence.

Collaborating institutions include civic institutions such as LACMA, the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, and the San Diego Museum of Art; museums such as The Broad and MOCA; academic institutions including Caltech and SCI-Arc; university-affiliated museums and galleries such as the Hammer Museum at UCLA and UCR Arts at UC Riverside; organizations working at the convergence of contemporary art, science, and education including Fathomers and Beall Center for Art + Technology at UC Irvine; and world-renowned scientific institutions, such as Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

E. C. Krupp, director of the participating Griffith Observatory, says, "Science and art are both in the business of discovery and perspective, but because they are not generally mentioned in the same breath, their contact almost inevitably generates surprise and wonder. There is no limit to the excitement and discovery we can spark."

PST Art will also introduce Community Hubs, providing expanded opportunities for community-based organizations to get involved in Art and Science Collide.

