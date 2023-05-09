Hagerty Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

On Track to Deliver Strong Growth and Improved Profitability in 2023

First quarter 2023 Total Revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $218.4 million

First quarter 2023 Written Premium increased 18% year-over-year to $182.9 million

First quarter 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 63% year-over-year to $26.5 million

First quarter 2023 Net Income (Loss) was $(15.0) million compared to $15.9 million in the prior year period

First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million , an increase of $12.7 million compared to $(6.0) million in the prior year period

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"We are off to a strong start in 2023, delivering first quarter revenue growth of 30%. These excellent results were powered by robust written premium growth of 18% despite the volatile macroeconomic environment," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty. "We also announced a restructuring that will further accelerate our path to profitability, and as a result, we have raised our full year 2023 outlook for net income and Adjusted EBITDA."

Mr. Hagerty continued, "We continue to invest in the build-out of Hagerty Marketplace and our online platform. Hagerty has compiled the valuation data over the last four decades that provides the transparency for our members to transact with confidence as they shop for their special vehicles. The opportunity within Marketplace is vast, and we will be disciplined in our approach to balance growth with providing the customer support and protection that bolsters our reputation as the trusted brand for auto enthusiasts."

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

First quarter Total Revenue increased 30% to $218.4 million compared to the prior year period.

First quarter Written Premium increased 18% to $182.9 million compared to the prior year period.

First quarter Commission and fee revenue grew 19% to $74.6 million compared to the prior year period.

First quarter Loss Ratio was 41.3% compared to 41.4% in the prior year period.

First quarter Earned premium increased 32% to $117.2 million compared to the prior year period.

First quarter Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 63% to $26.5 million compared to the prior year period.

First quarter Operating Income (Loss) was $(16.5) million compared to $(13.0) million in the prior year period.

First quarter Net Income (Loss) was $(15.0) million compared to $15.9 million in the prior year period.

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $6.7 million compared to $(6.0) million in the prior year period.

First quarter Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share was $(0.03) .

First quarter Adjusted EPS was $(0.04) .

2023 OUTLOOK - PIVOT TO PROFITABLE GROWTH

Despite the uncertain macro environment, we are off to a strong start to 2023 and are well positioned to deliver sustained profitable growth over the coming years. We are confident that the opportunities we have identified to monetize our addressable market will expand our share, and we have thoughtfully prioritized our growth initiatives in 2023 to significantly improve our profitability and fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations. For full year 2023, we anticipate:

Total Revenue growth of 22-26% powered by Written Premium growth of 11-13%

Continued evolution into an Integrated Insurance Business

Significantly improved profitability through Cost Containment measures and Operational Efficiencies







2023 Outlook

2023 Change vs 2022

2022 Actuals

Low End Range

High End Range

Low End Range

High End Range Total Revenue (in thousands) $787,588

$961,000

$993,000

22 %

26 % Total Written Premium (in thousands) $776,664

$862,000

$878,000

11 %

13 % Net Income (Loss) (in thousands) $2,403

$(13,000)

$7,000

$(15,403)

$4,597 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $(1,940)

$55,000

$75,000

$56,940

$76,940 • 2023 Outlook as of the Company's fourth quarter earnings call on March 14, 2023 was for net income (loss) of $(20,000) to $0 and Adjusted EBITDA of $40,000 to $60,000



The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) Hagerty's plans to expand market share, including planned investments and partnerships; (iv) anticipated business objectives; and (v) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain members; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with its insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of Hagerty's membership products as well as any new insurance programs and products; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (vii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (ix) manage risks associated with being a controlled company; and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com .

Hagerty, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change















REVENUE: in thousands (except percentages) Commission and fee revenue $ 74,612

$ 62,461

$ 12,151

19.5 % Earned premium 117,231

89,132

28,099

31.5 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue 26,509

16,218

10,291

63.5 % Total revenue 218,352

167,811

50,541

30.1 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Salaries and benefits 55,232

46,476

8,756

18.8 % Ceding commission 55,425

42,378

13,047

30.8 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 48,412

36,919

11,493

31.1 % Sales expense 35,113

28,437

6,676

23.5 % General and administrative services 21,381

19,458

1,923

9.9 % Depreciation and amortization 13,743

7,147

6,596

92.3 % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 5,535

—

5,535

100.0 % Total operating expenses 234,841

180,815

54,026

29.9 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (16,489)

(13,004)

(3,485)

(26.8) % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (515)

31,686

(32,201)

(101.6) % Interest and other income (expense) 5,647

(684)

6,331

925.6 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (11,357)

17,998

(29,355)

(163.1) % Income tax benefit (expense) (3,668)

(2,030)

(1,638)

80.7 % Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax —

(102)

102

(100.0) % NET INCOME (LOSS) (15,025)

15,866

(30,891)

(194.7) % Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 12,926

11,641

1,285

11.0 % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

CONTROLLING INTEREST $ (2,099)

$ 27,507

$ (29,606)

(107.6) %















Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic $ (0.03)

$ 0.33







Diluted $ (0.03)

$ (0.01)























Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock

outstanding:













Basic 83,227

82,433







Diluted 83,227

335,903









Hagerty, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







ASSETS in thousands (except share amounts) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,367

$ 95,172 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 444,024

444,019 Accounts receivable 62,843

58,255 Premiums receivable 135,026

100,700 Commissions receivable 15,978

60,151 Notes receivable 33,716

25,493 Deferred acquisition costs, net 113,686

107,342 Other current assets 57,775

45,651 Total current assets 926,415

936,783 Notes receivable 12,707

11,934 Property and equipment, net 24,617

25,256 Lease right-of-use assets 80,462

82,398 Intangible assets, net 102,786

104,024 Goodwill 115,041

115,041 Other long-term assets 39,925

37,082 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,301,953

$ 1,312,518 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 75,186

$ 77,049 Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 161,955

167,257 Commissions payable 62,991

77,075 Due to insurers 87,712

68,171 Advanced premiums 34,506

17,084 Unearned premiums 247,253

235,462 Contract liabilities 25,662

25,257 Total current liabilities 695,265

667,355 Long-term lease liabilities 78,845

80,772 Long-term debt 89,030

108,280 Warrant liabilities 46,076

45,561 Deferred tax liability 13,846

12,850 Contract liabilities 18,669

19,169 Other long-term liabilities 3,506

11,162 TOTAL LIABILITIES 945,237

945,149 Commitments and Contingencies —

— STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) —

— Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 83,338,436 and

83,202,969 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 8

8 Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 25

25 Additional paid-in capital 554,049

549,034 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (491,701)

(489,602) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (272)

(213) Total stockholders' equity 62,109

59,252 Non-controlling interest 294,607

308,117 Total equity 356,716

367,369 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,301,953

$ 1,312,518

Hagerty, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022







OPERATING ACTIVITIES: in thousands Net income (loss) $ (15,025)

$ 15,866 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:





Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 515

(31,686) Depreciation and amortization expense 13,743

7,147 Provision for deferred taxes 937

462 Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets 472

198 Stock-based compensation expense 4,113

— Other 593

152 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts, premiums and commission receivable 3,777

19,950 Deferred acquisition costs (6,344)

(3,459) Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (5,302)

2,520 Commissions payable (14,084)

(14,765) Due to insurers 19,510

16,362 Advanced premiums 17,422

15,559 Unearned premiums 11,791

6,272 Other assets and liabilities, net (20,390)

(25,564) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 11,728

9,014 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, equipment and software (8,133)

(10,532) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,076)

(6,028) Purchase of previously held equity method investment —

(15,250) Issuance of notes receivable (7,833)

— Collection of notes receivable 415

— Purchase of fixed income securities (4,348)

— Maturities of fixed income securities 1,150

— Other investing activities 22

13 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (24,803)

(31,797) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Payments on long-term debt (47,250)

(41,500) Proceeds from long-term debt 27,871

22,500 Contribution from non-controlling interest 500

— Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (18,879)

(19,000) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

and cash equivalents 154

6







Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (31,800)

(41,777) Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 539,191

603,972 Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 507,391

$ 562,195



Hagerty, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, including important operational metrics, as well as certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the periods presented. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating the Company's performance when read together with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022 Operational Metrics





Total Written Premium (in thousands) $ 182,850

$ 154,790 Loss Ratio 41.3 %

41.4 % New Business Count (Insurance) 51,762

47,514







GAAP Measures





Total Revenue (in thousands) $ 218,352

$ 167,811 Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands) $ (16,489)

$ (13,004) Net Income (Loss) (in thousands) $ (15,025)

$ 15,866 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.03)

$ 0.33







Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 6,705

$ (5,959) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.04)

$ (0.04)





March 31, 2023

December 31,

2022 Operational Metrics





Policies in Force 1,335,008

1,315,977 Policies in Force Retention 87.9 %

88.0 % Vehicles in Force 2,275,387

2,234,461 HDC Paid Member Count 767,872

752,754 Net Promoter Score (NPS) 83

83



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income (loss) excluding interest and other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude (i) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net; (ii) changes in fair value of warrant liabilities; (iii) stock-based compensation expense; (iv) when applicable, the net gain or loss from asset disposals; and (v) when applicable, certain other unusual items.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of the Company's performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Hagerty's Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently than similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022













in thousands Net income (loss) $ (15,025)

$ 15,866 Interest and other (income) expense (5,647)

684 Income tax (benefit) expense 3,668

2,030 Depreciation and amortization 13,743

7,147 Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 5,535

— Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 515

(31,686) Stock-based compensation expense 3,916

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,705

$ (5,959)











The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):





2023 Low

2023 High













in thousands Net income (loss) $ (13,000)

$ 7,000 Interest and other (income) expense (10,750)

(10,750) Income tax (benefit) expense 14,300

14,300 Depreciation and amortization 41,700

41,700 Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 5,535

5,535 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 515

515 Stock-based compensation expense 16,700

16,700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,000

$ 75,000











Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to both our controlling and non-controlling interest, less the change in fair value of our warrants divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities. The total potentially dilutive securities includes (1) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (2) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units; (3) all unexercised warrants; and (4) all unissued stock-based compensation awards.

In the third quarter of 2022, we began removing (1) the change in fair value of our warrants and (2) the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment from consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to both our controlling and non-controlling interest for purposes of calculating Adjusted EPS. For comparability, references to prior period non-GAAP measures have been updated to show the effect of removing the change in the fair value of our warrants from Adjusted EPS. We believe this updated presentation of Adjusted EPS enhances investors' understanding of our financial performance from activities occurring in the ordinary course of our business.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest divided by the weighted average of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by investors and securities analysts in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income (loss) (which includes our controlling and non-controlling interest) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.

Management uses Adjusted EPS:

as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and

as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:





Three months ended March 31,



2023

2022













in thousands (except per share

amounts) Numerator:





Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest(1) $ (2,099)

$ 27,507 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (12,926)

(11,641) Consolidated net income (loss) (15,025)

15,866 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 515

(31,686) Adjusted consolidated net income (loss)(2) $ (14,510)

$ (15,820)







Denominator:





Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding — basic(1) 83,227

82,433 Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:





Conversion of non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units to Class A Common Stock 255,640

251,034 Total warrants outstanding 19,484

19,484 Total unissued stock-based compensation awards 6,870

— Potentially dilutive shares outstanding 281,994

270,518 Fully dilutive shares outstanding(2) 365,221

352,951









Basic EPS = (Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest / Weighted-

average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding)(1) $ (0.03)

$ 0.33









Adjusted EPS = (Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) / Fully dilutive shares

outstanding)(2) $ (0.04)

$ (0.04)









(1) Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS (2) Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS

