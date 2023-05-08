Openscreen wins Innovative Product of the Year Award at 2023 Smart Retail Tech Expo

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Openscreen, a leading provider of QR Code activated enterprise solutions, is pleased to announce it was awarded Innovative Product of the Year at the 2023 Smart Retail Tech Expo in Las Vegas. Openscreen's newly released Openscreen Engage campaign management product was presented for consideration and selected as the winning entry.

Openscreen Engage simplifies the creation of powerful QR Code-driven campaigns. Its workflow driven interface provides drag-and-drop mobile content management, real time messaging, customer capture with privacy and consent management to empower brands to launch QR Code triggered campaigns in minutes.

"While the possibilities for digitizing the in-store experience with QR Codes are near-limitless, we've focused on making it easy for brands and retailers to design, launch and manage high-value use cases in minutes," said Gemini Waghmare, founder and CEO of Openscreen. "Our platform goes beyond QR Codes to deliver everything marketers need to create compelling QR Code driven campaigns, while seamlessly integrating these campaigns into existing marketing and operations infrastructure."



Openscreen Engage has enabled retailers and consumer brands to:

Digitally extend store, shelf, and packaging space with scannable information.

Educate, inform, and interact with consumers in-store and on-location.

Replace wasteful and costly paper-based marketing with digital alternatives.

Capture valuable and privacy-compliant audience data.

Drive revenue with instore scan-to-order and scan-to-buy flows.

"QR Codes have long promised digitization; but they're just the 'front door' of a digital interaction. Layering in integrated components to easily orchestrate end-to-end campaigns is what makes Openscreen Engage unique and appealing across a variety of verticals," added Stephanie Blom, Openscreen's Head of Product. "Most importantly, brands and retailers can acquire consent-ready first-party data when it matters most, when consumers are interacting with their products and locations."

About Openscreen

Openscreen is the contactless customer engagement & commerce layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive applications that allow enterprises to meet, interact and transact with their customers and resources wherever they are. Transforming physical and manual interactions into the digital processes, Openscreen powers frictionless QR Code based applications to streamline operations, capture customers, build loyalty and directly increase revenue and retention. Additional information can be found at www.openscreen.com or by contacting info@openscreen.com.

