PAISLEY PARK'S CELEBRATION 2023 TO FEATURE NEW UNRELEASED MUSIC BY PRINCE & PERFORMANCES BY STOKLEY, SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS, D-NICE, SHELBY J, DOUG E. FRESH, MEMBERS OF NPG, AND MORE HONORING PRINCE'S MUSIC, LEGACY & GLOBAL CULTURAL IMPACT

PAISLEY PARK'S CELEBRATION 2023 TO FEATURE NEW UNRELEASED MUSIC BY PRINCE & PERFORMANCES BY STOKLEY, SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS, D-NICE, SHELBY J, DOUG E. FRESH, MEMBERS OF NPG, AND MORE HONORING PRINCE'S MUSIC, LEGACY & GLOBAL CULTURAL IMPACT

WITH DISCUSSIONS WITH CHAKA KHAN, CHUCK D, AND D-NICE

ANNUAL GATHERING RETURNS TO PAISLEY PARK JUNE 8-11, 2023

General admission tickets on sale now

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In memory of musical and cultural icon Prince, Paisley Park's annual Celebration returns June 8-11, 2023. The star-studded event features the exclusive presentation of unreleased music from the famous Prince Vault and special appearances by and conversations with Grammy-winning artist Chaka Khan and Hip-Hop legends Chuck D, D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh (celebrating Prince and Hip Hop 50), with performances from powerhouse Minnesota gospel groups Sounds of Blackness and The Steeles, R&B star Stokley of Mint Condition, artist, DJ, and producer D-Nice, and DJ Rashida, members of Prince's band NPG, Prince backup singer and solo artist Shelby J, Minneapolis youth choir Known MPLS, and an exciting showcase of new artists.

PAISLEY PARK’S CELEBRATION 2023 TO FEATURE NEW UNRELEASED MUSIC BY PRINCE & PERFORMANCES BY STOKLEY, SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS, D-NICE, SHELBY J, DOUG E. FRESH, MEMBERS OF NPG, AND MORE HONORING PRINCE’S MUSIC, LEGACY & GLOBAL CULTURAL IMPACT (PRNewswire)

Prince fans will gather once again at the late artist's world-class recording studio, museum, and concert venue in Chanhassen, Minnesota for an extended-weekend event. Celebration shall also include a special Prince Legacy Tribute to one of the founding members of Prince's New Power Generation—the beloved vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Rosie Gaines. Fans will also receive exclusive access to the "Purple Rain" singer's vault of unreleased recordings and performances.

In addition, Celebration 2023 will feature celebrity panel discussions of Prince's life and career—looking at his relationship with Hip-Hop, the significance of the number "7" in his work, and the passionate voices and "fams" who are preserving Prince's legacy.

Maintaining the event's tradition, attendees will be split into two tracks, "Diamond" and "Pearl," to allow for intimate experiences throughout Prince's legendary complex.

ABOUT CELEBRATION

Celebration is an annual gathering of Prince fans (or "fams," as he called them) that launched under Prince's direction in 2017 (initially inspired by a weeklong party Prince hosted in 2000 for his 42nd birthday). Prince's collaborators, fans, and industry legends alike gathered for past Celebrations to honor his memory and share stories about the trailblazing artist. The event allows Prince's colleagues and fans–from around the world—to amplify his work and legacy.

Maintaining the event's tradition, attendees will be split into two tracks, "Diamond" and "Pearl," to allow for intimate experiences throughout Prince's legendary complex.

This year's Celebration marks seven (a number significant to Prince) years since his passing. Paisley Park and the new Prince leadership, Prince Legacy, LLC and Prince OAT, LLC, are delighted to welcome everyone back to Paisley Park this June.

ABOUT PAISLEY PARK

Paisley Park is Prince's private estate, an active museum, state-of-the-art recording studio, and concert venue in Chanhassen, MN. The museum is open for public tours, giving fans of the music icon the unprecedented opportunity to tour the legendary, 65,000-square-foot complex that served as the center of Prince's creative universe. Guided tours lead visitors through the extensive spaces of Paisley Park, including studios where Prince recorded, produced and mixed many of his biggest hits; exhibit spaces that chronicle films like the global hit Purple Rain; Prince's private NPG Music Club; and a massive soundstage and concert hall where Prince rehearsed for concert tours and held exclusive events and concerts. For more information about Paisley Park, visit PaisleyPark.com.

PAISLEY PARK ON THE WEB

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Website

For more information on Celebration and/or Paisley Park, please email

Rebecca Shapiro, Mike Jones and Victoire Selce at PaisleyParkPR@shorefire.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paisley Park