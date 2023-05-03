Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Management Honored

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The editors of DiversityInc have once again recognized Stellantis for its tireless efforts and commitment to diversity, ranking it No. 30 on the publication's prestigious list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity in the U.S. In addition, Stellantis also earned the No. 2 spot on DiversityInc's Top Companies for Supplier Diversity specialty list, moving up from No. 3 in 2022.

Stellantis earns No. 30 spot on DiversityInc's Top 50 list

Company also ranked No. 2 for supplier diversity

Stellantis has been recognized 16 times since the ratings were established in 2001

Commitment to diversity and inclusion supports a work culture where all employees are engaged, included and respected

Premier supplier diversity programs continue to differentiate company as a leader in empowering diverse communities

The editors of DiversityInc have once again recognized Stellantis for its tireless efforts and commitment to diversity, ranking it No. 30 on the publication's prestigious list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity in the U.S. In addition, the company also earned the No. 2 spot on DiversityInc's Top Companies for Supplier Diversity specialty list, moving up from No. 3 in 2022.

"Stellantis is honored that our long-standing enterprise-wide commitment to building and cultivating a diverse and inclusive organization has been recognized by an influential outlet such as DiversityInc," said Lottie Holland, vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "We are so humbled to be part of an elite group of companies that have made championing and celebrating diversity and inclusion part of their culture and their mission. While we are proud of the progress we have made, these honors remind us that actions speak louder than words and that we must continue to focus on intentional outcomes that bring economic opportunities to all underrepresented communities."

This is the 16th year the company has earned a place among the magazine's top 50 or most noteworthy companies for diversity since the benchmarks were established in 2001. The DiversityInc Top 50 survey has been the external validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategy, workplace, and supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement.

"With a 23% increase in overall participation and a 32% increase within the healthcare sector, these rankings are based on employer-submitted data about their organizational policies, practices, and procedures, not on employee sentiment or scraped from sources that cannot be validated," said Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc. "Further, with a required C-suite attestation that all data submitted is valid, these rankings also represent evidence-based, superior human capital outcomes, only achieved by data transparency and an unwavering commitment to workplace fairness for everyone."

Stellantis' commitment to diversity is central to the company's Dare Forward 2030 business strategy, contributing to the company being an extraordinary place to work and a magnet for people with the talent and drive to improve the lives of customers today and in the digital and electrified future. The tangible evidence of the company's efforts in supporting diversity and inclusion has resulted in the following accomplishments:

Increased the diversity of its salaried U.S. workforce by 58% and leadership ranks by 20% in 2022

Launched two supplier development programs – MentorWE and National Black Supplier Development Program – for women- and Black-owned suppliers, respectively, to prepare them for future contracting and procurement opportunities

Created two new development programs to train and grow Black and multicultural employees for leadership opportunities, modeled after the company's award-winning women's development program

Implemented a development initiative to prepare women for C-suite positions

Continued its annual MatchMaker program, which has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities for minority-owned businesses since 1999

Spent nearly $8 billion with diverse suppliers in 2022. Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $100 billion from diverse suppliers

Received recognition from influential organizations, such as Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility, American Indian Science and Engineering Society, Disability:IN, Women's Business Enterprise National Council and Rainbow PUSH Coalition, for building an inclusive culture

Strengthened the 11 employee-led business resource groups (BRG) and expanded to the company's manufacturing plants, starting with the African Ancestry BRG

DiversityInc

DiversityInc's mission is to educate the workforce and bring clarity to the business benefits of workplace fairness, equity and inclusion. We have evolved as the preeminent source of human capital data, education and advice. DiversityInc is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. We are also certified by Disability: IN and led by a Black woman CEO.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

