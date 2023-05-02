Willow Industries Expands Business Services with Launch of New Consulting Arm: Willow Scientific

Willow Scientific to Offer New, Tiered Consulting Services to Help Cannabis Businesses Identify and Mitigate Contamination at the Source



DENVER, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Industries , ("Willow" or "The Company") the leader in cannabis kill-step and decontamination technology, announced the launch of Willow Scientific , a new tiered suite of microbial consulting services that offers a proactive approach for long-term success by addressing and solving contamination at the source.

Leveraging its team of cannabis microbiology experts, Willow Scientific consists of three tiers of stand-alone consulting services, including: in-person consultation with respect to facility assessments; microbial management plans; and customized best practices such as good manufacturing practices, standard operating procedures, sanitation standard operating procedures and other solutions to improve overall operational efficiencies and cleanliness. The new services are an expansion of the microbial support that businesses leasing WillowPure technology currently receive. With offerings now available to all licensed cultivators – including those who are not yet utilizing WillowPure – and businesses who want to work on improving internal processes and elevate their quality assurance to a higher standard are able to leverage Willow Scientific consulting services.

"The launch of Willow Scientific significantly expands our microbial assessment services, and takes another meaningful step forward in opening up these services to the industry at large," said Jill Ellsworth, founder and CEO of Willow Industries. "Our mission at Willow Industries is to standardize quality in the cannabis industry and empower cultivators to provide clean, safe cannabis and hemp products for all. Utilizing these services can help protect businesses from costly testing failures and recalls, and more importantly, help protect consumer safety. Our goal is not only to educate the industry on the importance of a proactive kill-step approach, but to also provide operators and cultivators with the tools to understand and, ultimately, mitigate contamination at the source."

Willow Scientific services include:

Standard : Offers a one-month program, currently included across all Willow lease partnerships. The Standard tier includes: an on-site visit to investigate and identify contamination sources in your facility; environmental testing of facility as well as cultivation inputs (i.e. air, water, soil, etc.); a one-time assessment toolkit, including swabs, settle plates, etc.; and a comprehensive assessment outlining contamination sources and recommended actions, along with an in-depth review of the assessment with Willow's science team.

Premium: Offers a four-month program, which includes all Standard services as well as: staff education on the fundamentals of microbial challenges; staff training on aseptic techniques and sampling; additional instruction to identify, track and prevent contamination in-house; a monthly assessment toolkit; general standard operating procedures ("SOPs") and guidelines outlined in a comprehensive list; collaboration with labs to understand their testing methods and results; and monthly reviews of assessment results and certifications of analysis ("COAs").

Pro+: Offers a 10-month program, which includes all Standard and Premium services as well as: customized development of in-house surveillance and quality management program; customized training materials and best practices; customized practices including good manufacturing practice ("GMP") SOPs and sanitation standard operating procedures ("SSOPs"); customized plans for microbial prevention, management, and corrective actions; quarterly on-site audits to track and manage GMP certification benchmarks; and overall GMP preparation including audit simulations.

To learn more about Willow Scientific, visit willowindustries.com/consulting-services/ .

About Willow Industries:

Willow Industries is the industry leader in cannabis kill step and post-harvest microbial decontamination technology. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jill Ellsworth, the company is built on one simple principle: cultivators should be equipped with resources to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe cannabis. Based in Denver, CO, Willow's services are currently available to all licensed cultivators in the United States and across the globe, where they implement an innovative and accessible leasing model that employs a holistic, turnkey approach for their partners. Their patented WillowPure systems use organic, ozone-based technology that is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis, while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow's modern technology and in-house team of microbiology experts ensure cultivators employ best practices and quality control from start to finish. Willow Industries has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America two years in a row and was recognized in the top 50 on the 2022 Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit WillowIndustries.com and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

