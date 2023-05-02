University of Michigan Awards Forum Health's CEO Phil Hagerman Honorary Doctorate Degree

FLINT, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan has announced Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health , has received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree for his contributions in business and charity to Flint and Fenton, Michigan.

Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health receives Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Michigan (PRNewswire)

In a statement released on April 29, 2023, the University of Michigan announced, "Phil Hagerman, you exemplify the virtues of the American entrepreneur. [You've] built… a national network of medical clinics, all to help fight illness and improve the health of your fellow citizens… For your entrepreneurial achievements and charitable efforts to improve the life circumstances of Michiganders, the University of Michigan proudly presents you with this honorary Doctor of Laws."

Hagerman co-founded Forum Health, the first nationwide network of functional and integrative medicine providers, in 2019 headquartered in Flint, Michigan. Forum Health has clinics in 12 states offering functional and integrative medicine and advanced treatments to address the root-cause of illness.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition," said Phil Hagerman. "As a life-long Michigander I believe there's value in investing in the people and developing talent in these communities."

Hagerman's dedication to the University of Michigan is long-standing with the establishment and $2 million endowment of the Hagerman Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at U-M Flint's School of Management in 2015. Additionally, the creation of the Hagerman Professorship of Entrepreneurship and Innovation has inspired a new business major: Entrepreneurship & Innovation Management.

"I'm proud our work with U-M has paid itself forward including summer programs for high-schoolers, faculty innovation awards, student scholarships, campus-wide innovation competitions, and student organizations," said Hagerman. "I enjoy engaging with the faculty and students, and witnessing first-hand the future of business innovation coming out of our community."

Hagerman is also the owner of SkyPoint Ventures , co-founder and former CEO of Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy, and president of The Hagerman Foundation .

For more, visit www.forumhealth.com .

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. Visit forumhealth.com.

Forum Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forum Health LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC