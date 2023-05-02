Tulane University School of Professional Advancement Launches Online Master of Education with Noodle

Program highlights New Orleans as an incubator of teacher education rooted in the city's history of educational reform.

NEW ORLEANS and NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The School of Professional Advancement (SoPA) at Tulane University (TU) is currently accepting applications for its new online Master of Education (M.Ed) degree program with classes beginning this fall. The program was developed in partnership with Noodle, the country's fastest growing online learning network.

"Tulane SoPA is excited to offer this new master's degree, bringing our expertise, and a New Orleans perspective, to key areas of educational leadership and educational technology," said Suri Duitch, Ph.D, Dean and Vice President for Academic Innovation at the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement.

Designed to help future education leaders improve the equitability and inclusivity of teaching practices within their communities, this program embraces New Orleans as a learning laboratory of different approaches and outcomes. This program offers bespoke real-world relevant courses and applied learning opportunities. The modality of the M.Ed program empowers students who are currently teaching or working in other capacities to earn their degrees while remaining in the workforce.

"The addition of the Master of Education degree to the university's catalog delivers on Tulane SoPA's long-held promise to work in service with and for our larger community," said Kelly McClure, Ed.D, Director of PreK-12 Education Programs and Professor of Practice. "Our education programs now extend beyond classrooms to school, district, state, private, and non-profit organizations that are dedicated to ensuring accessibility, quality, and life-changing results for all learners."

"The M.Ed program intentionally seeks applicants with unconventional backgrounds, by removing barriers to entry such as GRE/GMAT, TESOL, and professional prerequisites. The school is committed to this approach by offering scholarships and financial aid," said Robin Forman, Ph.D, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.

The online M.Ed expands upon TU's existing portfolio of online degrees offered in collaboration with Noodle. This portfolio includes the Doctor of Public Health in Leadership, Advocacy and Equity, the Master of Public Health in Community Health Sciences, the Master of Health Administration, the Master of Public Health in Disaster Management, the Master of Science in Public Health in Industrial Hygiene, the Master of Science in Computer Science, the Master of Social Work and the Doctorate of Social Work.

"We are excited to support the School of Professional Advancement at Tulane University in adding a unique online Master of Education degree to their growing online portfolio," said Noodle Chief Program Officer Stephen Green. "New Orleans' history as an incubator for educational reform and innovation is the heart and foundation of the Master's degree and we are honored to be a part of bringing it to the world."

Learn more about the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement online M.Ed degree program. The program is currently accepting applications for its inaugural Spring 2024 cohort.

About the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement

Tulane University School of Professional Advancement (Tulane SoPA) has extended the resources of Tulane University to working adults for more than 130 years. Tulane SoPA currently offers undergraduate and master's degrees and certificate programs in applied fields including Information Technology, PreK-12 Education, Business & Leadership Studies, Media + Design, Emergency & Security Studies, General Legal Studies, Humanities & Social Sciences, Kinesiology, and Public Administration.

About Noodle

Noodle was founded to make education more accessible and affordable by offering an alternative to the traditional online program management (OPM) model. A certified B corporation, Noodle partners with great universities to launch and scale online and hybrid degree programs that are high quality, accessible and affordable. In 2022, the company launched an employer partnerships service to help companies find, retain and maximize the performance of great employees, as well as the Noodle Learn Platform, which allows students to discover the best pathways for their career aspirations, and then upskill in a socially-engaging, expert-supported way. In 2023, Noodle acquired the South African Learning Design firm Hubble Studios, marking Noodle's entry into the international market and underscoring its commitment to building the highest quality online learning design and experience. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

