TeraSky to Become a VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Provider

TEL AVIV, Israel , May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky, a global multi-cloud, cloud-native and modern IT innovative technology solutions provider, announced it has begun the process of becoming a VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Provider. TeraSky is already acting as a design partner for VMware Cross-Cloud managed services and is working toward achieving the Managed Services Specialization and earning the VMware Cross-Cloud managed services badge. Through becoming VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Provider and building a broad Validated Service Offering, the company will help customers maximize their investments in VMware technology.

TeraSky plans to build a Validated Service Offering within the specialization, including all five VMware prescriptive offers: Cross-Cloud Managed Services for Private and Managed Provider Clouds, Public Cloud, Centralized Governance, Cost Optimization, and Cloud Native App Delivery. From improving operational intelligence services across multi-cloud environments, to better controlling rogue costs through adopting FinOps services to automating modern DevSecOps platform operations across multiple clouds, VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services delivered through TeraSky will make consuming managed services easier for customers.

A VMware Partner since 2010, TeraSky has won multiple accolades as a VMware Partner, including the 2021 VMware Partner of the Year Award (worldwide), 2022 VMware Social Impact Award winner (EMEA region), and 2023 VMware Partner Value Award winner (EMEA region). The company is one of only a few VMware partners globally to have achieved seven Master Service Competencies (MSCs) that prove mastery in a specific VMware solution area. The company recently achieved the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization, and earlier this year, 14 TeraSky engineers were recognized as VMware vExperts.

"TeraSky helps organizations tackle the complexity of new technologies so they can transform with confidence. VMware Cross-Cloud managed services are perfectly aligned to this mission," said Ofir Abekasis, CEO, TeraSky. "Becoming a VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service Provider will signal to our joint customers that TeraSky is a trusted authority on VMware solutions and can help them meet their technical, operational, and financial targets, and address their IT skills gaps."

"Customers want more choice in where and how they modernize their apps and infrastructure. With VMware Cross-Cloud managed services, customers will have access to a prescriptive set of partner-managed services to meet these objectives," said Zia Yusuf, senior vice president, strategic ecosystem and industry solutions, VMware. "TeraSky is a proven expert in both cloud-native applications and cloud infrastructure, with a deep understanding of customers' modernization initiatives. This will ultimately help customers adopt Cross-Cloud managed services to become cloud smart by matching their applications to the best cloud environment."

About TeraSky

TeraSky, a global provider of multi-cloud, cloud-native, and modern IT innovative technology solutions, helps companies across all industries overcome top complexities and business challenges through careful study and understanding of business needs and goals. TeraSky solutions are value-driven and combine enterprise-grade maturity and cloud-native agility to deliver the most valuable outcomes of reliability, efficiency, compliance, speed, adaptability, and fast time-to-market. Our engineering team's knowledge, top-tier certifications, and uncompromising commitment to excellence are key enablers in delivering desired results for on-prem, multi-cloud, application infrastructure, platform engineering, and digital workspace needs. TeraSky's managed services organization helps our customers operate more efficiently and creates significant and sustainable business impacts.

Media Contacts:

Orly Garini-Dil

VP of Marketing

orly@terasky.com

www.terasky.com

View original content:

SOURCE TeraSky