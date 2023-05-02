Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated system-wide sales growth of +15% year-over-year

Global comparable sales of +10%, led by +16% at TH Canada, +12% at BK International and +9% at BK US

Sales momentum translates into strong bottom-line growth for franchisees and the company

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Josh Kobza, Chief Executive Officer of RBI commented, "Our teams delivered a solid start to the year, with double-digit comparable sales and system-wide sales growth. Top line sales momentum translated into bottom line growth for our franchisees and our company. I am confident in our plans for future growth and would like to thank our teams who are focused on improving operations and delivering a great guest experience every day at our restaurants."

Restaurant Brands International Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Consolidated comparable sales increased 10.3% and net restaurants grew 4.2% versus the prior year

System-wide sales increased 14.7% year-over-year

Net Income of $277 million versus $270 million in prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $588 million increased 15.6% organically versus the prior year

Diluted EPS was $0.61 versus $0.59 in prior year

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.75 increased 22.1% organically versus the prior year

Consolidated Operational Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth TH 17.9 % 12.9 % BK 14.3 % 16.2 % PLK 14.4 % 4.1 % FHS 7.5 % N/A Consolidated (a) 14.7 % 13.5 % FHS (a) N/A 7.4 % System-wide Sales (in US$ millions) TH $ 1,731 $ 1,556 BK $ 6,241 $ 5,647 PLK $ 1,568 $ 1,383 FHS $ 292 $ 272 Consolidated $ 9,832 $ 8,858 Net Restaurant Growth TH 5.6 % 6.7 % BK 2.5 % 2.9 % PLK 10.8 % 7.9 % FHS 2.3 % N/A Consolidated (a) 4.2 % 4.3 % FHS (a) N/A 1.8 % System Restaurant Count at Period End TH 5,620 5,320 BK 18,911 18,446 PLK 4,178 3,771 FHS 1,247 1,219 Consolidated 29,956 28,756 Comparable Sales TH 13.8 % 8.4 % BK 10.8 % 9.9 % PLK 5.6 % (3.0) % FHS 6.1 % N/A Consolidated (a) 10.3 % 7.4 % FHS (a) N/A 4.2 %

(a) Consolidated system-wide sales growth, consolidated comparable sales and consolidated net restaurant growth do not include the results of Firehouse Subs for 2022. FHS 2022 growth figures are shown for informational purposes only.



Notes: (1) In our 2022 financial reports, our key business metrics included results from our franchised Burger King restaurants in Russia, with supplemental disclosure provided excluding these restaurants. We did not generate any new profits from restaurants in Russia in 2022 and do not expect to generate any new profits in 2023. Consequently, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, our reported key business metrics exclude the results from Russia for all periods presented. (2) System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales at franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchise restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation.



Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Total Revenues $ 1,590 $ 1,451 Net Income $ 277 $ 270 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.61 $ 0.59 TH Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 251 $ 231 BK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 256 $ 229 PLK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 66 $ 56 FHS Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 15 $ 14 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 588 $ 530 Adjusted Net Income(2) $ 340 $ 295 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share(2) $ 0.75 $ 0.64

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 95 $ 234 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities $ — $ 1 Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities $ (240) $ (426) LTM Free Cash Flow(2) $ 1,243 $ 1,593 Net Debt $ 12,331 $ 12,581 Net Income Net Leverage(3) 8.3x 10.0x Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage(2) 5.1x 5.5x

(1) TH Adjusted EBITDA, BK Adjusted EBITDA, PLK Adjusted EBITDA and FHS Adjusted EBITDA are our measures of segment profitability. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further detail. (3) Net Income Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by LTM Net Income (compliant with SEC guidance regarding non-GAAP financial measures).



We have four operating segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK) and Firehouse Subs (FHS). Our financial results and operational highlights are disclosed based on these segments each quarter.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by increases in system-wide sales in all of our segments. On an as reported basis the increase was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increase in Net Income was primarily driven by increases in segment income in all our segments, a decrease in income tax expense and a favorable change from the impact of equity method investments. These factors were partially offset by unfavorable FX movements, an unfavorable change from other operating expenses (income), net, an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, an increase in FHS Transaction costs, and an increase in interest expense, net.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was largely driven by increases in BK, TH and PLK Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by unfavorable FX movements which primarily impacted TH and BK Adjusted EBITDA.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an organic basis was primarily driven by increases in BK, TH and PLK Adjusted EBITDA.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted Net Income was primarily driven by increases in Adjusted EBITDA in our TH, BK and PLK brands and a decrease in adjusted income tax expense, partially offset by unfavorable FX movements, an increase in adjusted interest expense and an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense.

Burger King US Reclaim the Flame

In September 2022, Burger King shared the details of its "Reclaim the Flame" plan to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability. We will be investing $400 million over the life of the plan, comprised of $150 million in advertising and digital investments ("Fuel the Flame") and $250 million in high-quality remodels and relocations, restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, and building enhancements ("Royal Reset").

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we funded approximately $7 million toward the Fuel the Flame investment and $7 million toward our Royal Reset investment. As of March 31, 2023, we have funded a total of $20 million toward the Fuel the Flame investment and $25 million toward our Royal Reset investment.

Macro Economic Environment

During 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, there were increases in commodity, labor, and energy costs partially due to the macroeconomic impact of both the war in Ukraine and COVID-19. Further significant increases in inflation could affect the global, Canadian and U.S. economies, resulting in foreign exchange volatility and rising interest rates which could have an adverse impact on our business and results of operations if we and our franchisees are not able to adjust prices sufficiently to offset the effect of cost increases without negatively impacting consumer demand.

In addition, the global crisis resulting from the spread of COVID-19 impacted our restaurant operations during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Certain markets, including Canada and China, were significantly impacted as a result of government mandated lockdowns. These lockdowns, which have since been lifted, resulted in restrictions to restaurant operations, such as reduced, if any, dine-in capacity, and/or restrictions on hours of operation in those markets.

TH Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth 17.9 % 12.9 % System-wide Sales $ 1,731 $ 1,556 Comparable Sales 13.8 % 8.4 % Net Restaurant Growth 5.6 % 6.7 % System Restaurant Count at Period End 5,620 5,320 Sales $ 618 $ 566 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 220 $ 206 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 62 $ 57 Total Revenues $ 900 $ 829 Cost of Sales $ 505 $ 453 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 79 $ 81 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 65 $ 67 Segment G&A $ 29 $ 29 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 25 $ 29 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4) $ 251 $ 231

(4) TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $3 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.



For the first quarter of 2023, the increase in system-wide sales was primarily driven by comparable sales of 13.8%, including Canada comparable sales of 15.5%, and net restaurant growth of 5.6%.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by an increase in system-wide sales as well as increases in commodity prices passed on to franchisees and an increase in sales to retailers. The increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increases in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales and by advertising expenses exceeding advertising revenues in the current year period to a lesser extent than in the prior year period, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales including the impact of increases in commodity prices. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

BK Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth 14.3 % 16.2 % System-wide Sales $ 6,241 $ 5,647 Comparable Sales 10.8 % 9.9 % Net Restaurant Growth 2.5 % 2.9 % System Restaurant Count at Period End 18,911 18,446 Sales $ 19 $ 16 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 344 $ 318 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 121 $ 109 Total Revenues $ 484 $ 443 Cost of Sales $ 17 $ 17 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 40 $ 45 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 135 $ 119 Segment G&A $ 48 $ 45 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 12 $ 12 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 256 $ 229

For the first quarter of 2023, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by comparable sales of 10.8%, including US comparable sales of 8.7% and rest of the world comparable sales of 12.3%, and net restaurant growth of 2.5%.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales as well as an increase in sales from Company restaurants. The increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year changes in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales and a decrease in bad debt expenses as compared to the prior year. This was partially offset by advertising expenses exceeding advertising revenues in the current year to a greater extent than the prior year due to the Fuel the Flame investment, and higher Segment G&A largely as a result of hiring across a number of key areas including operations and franchising. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

PLK Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth 14.4 % 4.1 % System-wide Sales $ 1,568 $ 1,383 Comparable Sales 5.6 % (3.0) % Net Restaurant Growth 10.8 % 7.9 % System Restaurant Count at Period End 4,178 3,771 Sales $ 21 $ 17 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 80 $ 71 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 66 $ 60 Total Revenues $ 168 $ 148 Cost of Sales $ 19 $ 16 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 2 $ 2 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 67 $ 61 Segment G&A $ 15 $ 15 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 2 $ 2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 66 $ 56

For the first quarter of 2023, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by net restaurant growth of 10.8% and comparable sales of 5.6%, including US comparable sales of 3.4%.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales including an increase in sales from Company restaurants. The increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increases in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

FHS Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth (a) 7.5 % 7.4 % System-wide Sales $ 292 $ 272 Comparable Sales (a) 6.1 % 4.2 % Net Restaurant Growth (a) 2.3 % 1.8 % System Restaurant Count at Period End 1,247 1,219 Sales $ 10 $ 10 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 23 $ 20 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 4 $ 1 Total Revenues $ 37 $ 31 Cost of Sales $ 8 $ 8 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 2 $ 2 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 5 $ — Segment G&A $ 8 $ 8 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 15 $ 14

(a) FHS 2022 growth figures are shown for informational purposes only.

For the first quarter of 2023, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by comparable sales of 6.1%, including US comparable sales of 6.7%, and net restaurant growth of 2.3%.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales. In addition, increases in Advertising Revenues and Other Services and Advertising Expenses and Other Services reflect our ongoing process to align the Advertising fund arrangements to be more consistent with those of our other brands.

Cash and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, total debt was $13.4 billion, net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 billion) was $12.3 billion, net income net leverage was 8.3x and adjusted EBITDA net leverage was 5.1x.

The RBI Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.55 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be payable on July 6, 2023 to shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2023.

Investor Conference Call

We will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to review financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The earnings call will be broadcast live via our investor relations website at http://rbi.com/investors and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. The dial-in number is 1 (833)-470-1428 for U.S. callers, 1 (226)-828-7575 for Canadian callers, and 1 (929)-526-1599 for callers from other countries. For all dial-in numbers please use the following access code: 623742.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations regarding the effects and continued impact of the macroeconomic environment from the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and related macro-economic pressures, such as inflation, rising interest rates and currency fluctuations, on our results of operations, business, liquidity, prospects and restaurant operations and those of our digital, marketing, remodel and technology enhancement initiatives and expectations regarding further expenditures relating to these initiatives, including our "Reclaim the Flame" plan to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability at Burger King, our growth opportunities, plans and strategies for each of our brands and ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth, including through global expansion and restaurant openings, and our suspension of operations in and financial results from Russia. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: risks related to unforeseen events such as pandemics; risks related to supply chain; risks related to ownership and leasing of properties; risks related to our franchisees financial stability and their ability to access and maintain the liquidity necessary to operate their business; risks related to our fully franchised business model, risks related to RBI's ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to RBI's ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; risks related to technology; evolving legislation and regulations in the area of franchise and labor and employment law; risks related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, our ability to address environmental and social sustainability issues and changes in applicable tax and other laws and regulations or interpretations thereof. Other than as required under U.S. federal securities laws or Canadian securities laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Sales $ 668 $ 609 Franchise and property revenues 668 615 Advertising revenues and other services 254 227 Total revenues 1,590 1,451 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales 550 494 Franchise and property expenses 123 130 Advertising expenses and other services 271 247 General and administrative expenses 175 133 (Income) loss from equity method investments 7 13 Other operating expenses (income), net 17 (16) Total operating costs and expenses 1,143 1,001 Income from operations 447 450 Interest expense, net 142 127 Income before income taxes 305 323 Income tax expense 28 53 Net income 277 270 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 88 87 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 189 $ 183 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions): Basic 309 309 Diluted 456 458



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)

As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,033 $ 1,178 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance of $41 and $36, respectively 612 614 Inventories, net 145 133 Prepaids and other current assets 103 123 Total current assets 1,893 2,048 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$1,092 and $1,061, respectively 1,943 1,950 Operating lease assets, net 1,075 1,082 Intangible assets, net 11,005 10,991 Goodwill 5,700 5,688 Net investment in property leased to franchisees 83 82 Other assets, net 827 905 Total assets $ 22,526 $ 22,746 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts and drafts payable $ 679 $ 758 Other accrued liabilities 901 1,001 Gift card liability 174 230 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 128 127 Total current liabilities 1,882 2,116 Long-term debt, net of current portion 12,821 12,839 Finance leases, net of current portion 310 311 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,019 1,027 Other liabilities, net 895 872 Deferred income taxes, net 1,288 1,313 Total liabilities 18,215 18,478 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022; 311,171,545 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2023; 307,142,436 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2022 2,157 2,057 Retained earnings 1,134 1,121 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (716) (679) Total Restaurant Brands International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,575 2,499 Noncontrolling interests 1,736 1,769 Total shareholders' equity 4,311 4,268 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,526 $ 22,746



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 277 $ 270 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46 49 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 7 7 (Income) loss from equity method investments 7 13 (Gain) loss on remeasurement of foreign denominated transactions 8 (21) Net (gains) losses on derivatives (34) 18 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense 45 27 Deferred income taxes (28) (16) Other 1 9 Changes in current assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts and notes receivable (8) (46) Inventories and prepaids and other current assets (20) (22) Accounts and drafts payable (81) 18 Other accrued liabilities and gift card liability (123) (91) Tenant inducements paid to franchisees (6) (2) Other long-term assets and liabilities 4 21 Net cash provided by operating activities 95 234 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property and equipment (18) (10) Net proceeds from disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings 4 4 Settlement/sale of derivatives, net 14 3 Other investing activities, net — 4 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities — 1 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — 1 Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (32) (21) Payment of dividends on common shares and distributions on Partnership exchangeable units (243) (241) Repurchase of common shares — (161) Proceeds from stock option exercises 6 3 (Payments) proceeds from derivatives 29 (6) Other financing activities, net — (1) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (240) (426) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents — (1) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (145) (192) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,178 1,087 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,033 $ 895 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Interest paid $ 163 $ 75 Net interest paid (a) $ 116 $ 78 Income taxes paid $ 61 $ 42

(a) Refer to reconciliation in Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Operating Metrics

We evaluate our restaurants and assess our business based on the following operating metrics.

System-wide sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchise restaurants and Company restaurants (referred to as system-wide sales) in one period from the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales refers to the percentage change in restaurant sales in one period from the same prior year period for restaurants that have been open for 13 months or longer for TH, BK and FHS and 17 months or longer for PLK. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation. System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are measured on a constant currency basis, which means that results exclude the effect of foreign currency translation ("FX Impact") and are calculated by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. We analyze key operating metrics on a constant currency basis as this helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of currency movements.

System-wide sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Net restaurant growth refers to the net increase in restaurant count (openings, net of permanent closures) over a trailing twelve month period, divided by the restaurant count at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period.

These metrics are important indicators of the overall direction of our business, including trends in sales and the effectiveness of each brand's marketing, operations and growth initiatives.

In our 2022 financial reports, our key business metrics included results from our franchised Burger King restaurants in Russia, with supplemental disclosure provided excluding these restaurants. We did not generate any new profits from restaurants in Russia in 2022 and do not expect to generate any new profits in 2023. Consequently, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, our reported key business metrics exclude the results from Russia for all periods presented.

Three Months Ended March 31, KPIs by Market 2023 2022 (Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth TH - Canada 16.6 % 11.7 % TH - Rest of World 24.3 % 19.4 % TH - Global 17.9 % 12.9 % BK - US 8.1 % 0.2 % BK - Rest of World 19.0 % 31.4 % BK - Global 14.3 % 16.2 % PLK - US 9.1 % 0.6 % PLK - Rest of World 48.1 % 31.6 % PLK - Global 14.4 % 4.1 % FHS - US 7.4 % 6.7 % FHS - Rest of World 8.1 % 24.2 % FHS - Global 7.5 % 7.4 % System-wide Sales (in US$ millions) TH - Canada $ 1,420 $ 1,301 TH - Rest of World $ 311 $ 255 TH - Global $ 1,731 $ 1,556 BK - US $ 2,568 $ 2,375 BK - Rest of World $ 3,673 $ 3,272 BK - Global $ 6,241 $ 5,647 PLK - US $ 1,292 $ 1,184 PLK - Rest of World $ 276 $ 199 PLK - Global $ 1,568 $ 1,383 FHS - US $ 276 $ 260 FHS - Rest of World $ 16 $ 12 FHS - Global $ 292 $ 272 Comparable Sales TH - Canada 15.5 % 10.1 % TH - Rest of World 5.2 % (1.2) % TH - Global 13.8 % 8.4 % BK - US 8.7 % (0.5) % BK - Rest of World 12.3 % 19.7 % BK - Global 10.8 % 9.9 % PLK - US 3.4 % (4.6) % PLK - Rest of World 20.9 % 9.2 % PLK - Global 5.6 % (3.0) % FHS - US 6.7 % 4.5 % FHS - Rest of World (3.0) % (3.5) % FHS - Global 6.1 % 4.2 %

As of KPIs by Market March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Net Restaurant Growth TH - Canada (1.2) % (0.2) % TH - Rest of World 24.9 % 32.3 % TH - Global 5.6 % 6.7 % BK - US (1.7) % (0.1) % BK - Rest of World 5.2 % 4.9 % BK - Global 2.5 % 2.9 % PLK - US 5.9 % 5.7 % PLK - Rest of World 24.7 % 14.5 % PLK - Global 10.8 % 7.9 % FHS - US 0.4 % 1.0 % FHS - Rest of World 46.0 % 22.0 % FHS - Global 2.3 % 1.8 % Restaurant Count TH - Canada 3,882 3,928 TH - Rest of World 1,738 1,392 TH - Global 5,620 5,320 BK - US 6,964 7,088 BK - Rest of World 11,947 11,358 BK - Global 18,911 18,446 PLK - US 2,947 2,784 PLK - Rest of World 1,231 987 PLK - Global 4,178 3,771 FHS - US 1,174 1,169 FHS - Rest of World 73 50 FHS - Global 1,247 1,219



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

General and Administrative Expenses

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 Segment G&A TH(1) $ 29 $ 29 Segment G&A BK(1) 48 45 Segment G&A PLK(1) 15 15 Segment G&A FHS(1) 8 8 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense 45 27 Depreciation and amortization(2) 6 5 FHS Transaction costs 19 1 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees 5 3 General and administrative expenses $ 175 $ 133

(1) Segment G&A includes segment general and administrative expenses and excludes share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, FHS Transaction costs and Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees. (2) Segment depreciation and amortization reflects depreciation and amortization included in the respective segment cost of sales, franchise and property expenses and advertising expenses and other services. Depreciation and amortization included in general and administrative expenses reflects all other depreciation and amortization.



Other Operating Expenses (Income), net

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings(3) $ (2) $ 2 Litigation settlement (gains) and reserves, net 1 1 Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange(4) 8 (21) Other, net (5) 10 2 Other operating expenses (income), net $ 17 $ (16)

(3) Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings represent sales of properties and other costs related to restaurant closures and refranchisings. Gains and losses recognized in the current period may reflect certain costs related to closures and refranchisings that occurred in previous periods. (4) Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange is primarily related to revaluation of foreign denominated assets and liabilities, primarily those denominated in Euros and Canadian dollars. (5) Other, net for 2023 is primarily related to payments in connection with FHS area representative buyouts.



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Below, we define the non-GAAP financial measures, provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and discuss the reasons why we believe this information is useful to management and may be useful to investors. These measures do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and may differ from similarly captioned measures of other companies in our industry. See reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures in the following pages.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, RBI reports the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Organic revenue growth, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, Free Cash Flow, LTM Free Cash Flow, Net Interest Paid, and Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance or liquidity, as they provide them with the same tools that management uses to evaluate our performance or liquidity and are responsive to questions we receive from both investors and analysts. By disclosing these non-GAAP measures, we intend to provide investors with a consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before interest expense, net, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation and amortization and is used by management to measure operating performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding (i) the non-cash impact of share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, (ii) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (iii) other operating expenses (income), net, and (iv) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities. For the periods referenced, this included non-recurring fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Firehouse Subs acquisition and integration consisting of professional fees, compensation-related expenses and integration costs as well as costs from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services related to significant tax reform legislation, regulations and related restructuring initiatives. Management believes that these types of expenses are either not related to our underlying profitability drivers or not likely to re-occur in the foreseeable future and the varied timing, size and nature of these projects may cause volatility in our results unrelated to the performance of our core business that does not reflect trends of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to measure operating performance of the business, excluding these non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, also represents our measure of segment income for each of our four operating segments.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve month period to the date reported.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income excluding (i) franchise agreement amortization as a result of acquisition accounting, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount, (iii) loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015, November 2019 and September 2021, (iv) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (v) other operating expenses (income), net, and (vi) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities (as described above).

Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of RBI during the reporting period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business, excluding certain non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage is an operating performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth, on an organic basis, are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of FX movements and also exclude the results of Firehouse Subs for the first four full fiscal quarters following the acquisition. Management believes that organic growth is an important metric for measuring the operating performance of our business as it helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of FX movements and the Firehouse Subs acquisition. We calculate the impact of FX movements by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates.

Free Cash Flow is the total of Net cash provided by operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure used by management as one factor in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. LTM Free Cash Flow is defined as Free Cash Flow for the last twelve-month period to the date reported.

Net Interest Paid is the total of cash interest paid in the period, cash proceeds (payments) related to derivatives, net from both investing activities and financing activities and cash interest income received. This liquidity measure is used by management to understand the net effect of interest paid, received and related hedging payments and receipts.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Variance Impact of FX

Movements Organic Growth (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 $ % $ $ % Revenue TH $ 900 $ 829 $ 71 8.5 % $ (47) $ 118 15.0 % BK $ 484 $ 443 $ 41 9.2 % $ (8) $ 49 11.3 % PLK $ 168 $ 148 $ 20 13.8 % $ (1) $ 21 14.2 % FHS $ 38 $ 31 $ 7 20.0 % $ — $ 7 20.0 % Total Revenues $ 1,590 $ 1,451 $ 139 9.5 % $ (56) $ 195 13.9 % Adjusted EBITDA TH $ 251 $ 231 $ 20 8.4 % $ (13) $ 33 15.1 % BK $ 256 $ 229 $ 27 11.8 % $ (7) $ 34 15.5 % PLK $ 66 $ 56 $ 10 18.0 % $ (1) $ 11 19.1 % FHS $ 15 $ 14 $ 1 12.7 % $ — $ 1 12.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 588 $ 530 $ 58 11.0 % $ (21) $ 79 15.6 %

Note: Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding.



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 Net Income $ 277 $ 270 Income tax expense 28 53 Interest expense 142 127 Income from operations 447 450 Depreciation and amortization 46 49 EBITDA 493 499 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense(1) 45 27 FHS Transaction costs(2) 19 1 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(3) 5 3 Impact of equity method investments(4) 9 16 Other operating expenses (income), net 17 (16) Adjusted EBITDA $ 588 $ 530 Segment income: TH $ 251 $ 231 BK 256 229 PLK 66 56 FHS 15 14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 588 $ 530



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 Net income $ 277 $ 270 Income tax expense 28 53 Income before income taxes 305 323 Adjustments: Franchise agreement amortization 8 8 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 7 7 Interest expense and loss on extinguished debt(5) 12 16 FHS Transaction costs(2) 19 1 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(3) 5 3 Impact of equity method investments(4) 9 16 Other operating expenses (income), net 17 (16) Total adjustments 77 35 Adjusted income before income taxes 382 358 Adjusted income tax expense(6) 42 63 Adjusted net income $ 340 $ 295 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.64 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 456 458



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Leverage, Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Net Interest Paid

(Unaudited)

As of (in US$ millions, except ratio) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 12,821 $ 12,903 Finance leases, net of current portion 310 337 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 128 105 Unamortized deferred financing costs and deferred issue discount 105 131 Total debt 13,364 13,476 Cash and cash equivalents 1,033 895 Net debt 12,331 12,581 LTM Net Income 1,489 1,252 Net Income Net leverage 8.3x 10.0x LTM adjusted EBITDA 2,436 2,298 Adjusted EBITDA Net leverage 5.1x 5.5x

Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 2021 2022 2021 2023 2022 Calculation: A B C D E A + D - B B + E - C Net cash provided by operating activities $ 95 $ 234 $ 266 $ 1,490 $ 1,726 $ 1,351 $ 1,694 Payments for property and equipment (18) (10) (15) (100) (106) (108) (101) Free Cash flow $ 77 $ 224 $ 251 $ 1,390 $ 1,620 $ 1,243 $ 1,593

Three Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 Interest Paid $ 163 $ 75 Proceeds (payments) from derivatives, net within investing activities (a) 11 3 Proceeds (payments) from derivatives, net within financing activities 29 (6) Interest income 7 — Net Interest Paid $ 116 $ 78

(a) Three months ended March 31, 2023 excludes $3 million of forward currency contracts included within cost of sales in earnings.



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, (in US$ millions) 2023 2022 2021 2022 2021 2023 2022 Calculation: A B C D E A + D - B B + E - C Net income $ 277 $ 270 $ 271 $ 1,482 $ 1,253 $ 1,489 $ 1,252 Income tax expense (benefit) 28 53 47 (117) 110 (142) 116 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — — 11 — 11 Interest expense, net 142 127 124 533 505 548 508 Income from operations 447 450 442 1,898 1,879 1,895 1,887 Depreciation and amortization 46 49 49 190 201 187 201 EBITDA 493 499 491 2,088 2,080 2,082 2,088 Share-based compensation and

non-cash incentive compensation expense(1) 45 27 26 136 102 154 103 FHS Transaction costs(2) 19 1 — 24 18 42 19 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(3) 5 3 1 46 16 48 18 Impact of equity method investments(4) 9 16 4 59 25 52 37 Other operating expenses (income), net 17 (16) (42) 25 7 58 33 Adjusted EBITDA $ 588 $ 530 $ 480 $ 2,378 $ 2,248 $ 2,436 $ 2,298 Segment income: TH $ 251 $ 231 $ 207 $ 1,073 $ 997 $ 1,093 $ 1,021 BK 256 229 217 1,007 1,021 1,034 1,033 PLK 66 56 56 242 228 252 228 FHS 15 14 — 56 2 57 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 588 $ 530 $ 480 $ 2,378 $ 2,248 $ 2,436 $ 2,298



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Footnotes to Reconciliation Tables

(1) Represents share-based compensation expense associated with equity awards for the periods indicated; also includes the portion of annual non-cash incentive compensation expense that eligible employees elected to receive or are expected to elect to receive as common equity in lieu of their 2022 and 2023 cash bonus, respectively. (2) In connection with the acquisition of Firehouse Subs, we incurred certain non-recurring general and administrative expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, primarily consisting of professional fees, compensation related expenses and integration costs. We do not expect to incur additional FHS Transaction costs during the remainder of 2023. (3) Non-operating costs arising primarily from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services related to significant tax reform legislation, regulations and related restructuring initiatives. (4) Represents (i) (income) loss from equity method investments and (ii) cash distributions received from our equity method investments. Cash distributions received from our equity method investments are included in segment income. (5) Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense. Interest expense included in this amount represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015, November 2019 and September 2021. (6) Adjusted income tax expense includes the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and is calculated using our statutory tax rate in the jurisdiction in which the costs were incurred.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.