May is National Moving Month: Check If Your New Home Comes With a myQ Smart Garage Door Opener

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May kicks off peak moving season, as millions of families across the country gear up for a fresh start in a new home. Among the many features that come with a new residence, one that homeowners may not think to check for is a myQ® Smart Garage Door Opener, which can provide added convenience, security and peace of mind.

According to YouTuber, Tech with Brett, when he moved into his new home he was excited about all the new smart devices he could add to it, but he wasn't thinking about what smart devices his home might already have. Once he checked, there was only one preinstalled smart home device, and that was the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener. "As a tech enthusiast, I'm always on the lookout for smart home devices that make life easier and more convenient," said Brett. "I was excited to see that my new home came with a myQ Smart Garage Door Opener. With this clever device I never have to worry if the garage door was left open, plus I can receive real-time alerts when children arrive home from school, remotely let in the babysitter and get my packages and groceries securely delivered to my garage."

To find out if your new home is equipped with a myQ Smart Garage Door Opener, here are some simple steps you can take:

Look up to see if your garage door opener has myQ technology. If there is a myQ logo PLUS a WiFi logo, or it says "powered by myQ" on your garage door opener, congratulations! (Quick Fact: myQ technology can be found in LiftMaster, Chamberlain and Craftsman brand garage door openers.) Download the FREE myQ app and follow the steps to connect your opener. Once connected: Add your spouse as a Co-Owner so they can also control the garage from their phone through their own myQ account. Set up a schedule within your myQ app so that your garage door closes at a certain time at the end of the day. Sleep well knowing your garage is secure. Check out the Works With tab in the myQ app to see what other smart devices and/or services you can connect to.

Today, more than 8 million people use the highly rated myQ app (4.8-star app store rating with over one million verified reviews) to control, secure and monitor their garage door. With the myQ app homeowners are not limited to opening and closing the garage door within line of sight of the garage. They can open and close the garage door from anywhere with their smartphone or within select vehicles' in-dash garage control features. This innovative technology helps enhance the security of the garage and home with real-time alerts that let homeowners know if they left the garage door open. It also provides a safer way to share access to the home. Homeowners can easily let in who they want through the myQ app or share access through the Guest Access feature within the app – no need to share keys or codes. Additionally, myQ works with Amazon Key and Walmart+ InHome, turning the garage into a preferred delivery location to prevent packages and groceries from going missing or getting damaged by bad weather. You can even add a myQ camera or lock to enhance home security for greater peace of mind.

New homes that do not come with a myQ Smart Garage Door Opener can easily connect any leading brand garage door opener with a myQ Smart Garage Control device for less than $30. To learn more about myQ visit www.myQ.com.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group , a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster® , Chamberlain® , Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart technology, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group , a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC , one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

