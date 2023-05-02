MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

First quarter 2023 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 34.3 percent worldwide, 25.6 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 63.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2022 first quarter;

First quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.43 , compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.09 , compared to first quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.25 ;

First quarter reported net income totaled $757 million , compared to reported net income of $377 million in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted net income totaled $648 million , compared to first quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $413 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,098 million in the 2023 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $759 million ;

The company added approximately 11,000 rooms globally during the first quarter, including roughly 5,800 rooms in international markets and more than 2,700 conversion rooms;

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled more than 3,050 properties and approximately 502,000 rooms, including more than 21,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Roughly 200,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the first quarter;

Marriott repurchased 6.8 million shares of common stock for $1.1 billion during the first quarter. Year to date through April 28 , the company has returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

BETHESDA, Md., May 2, 2023

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are off to a great start in 2023. First quarter worldwide RevPAR1 grew 34 percent year over year, with meaningful gains in both occupancy and average daily rate. International markets were particularly robust, with RevPAR growth of 63 percent. The lifting of travel restrictions throughout Asia Pacific, particularly in Greater China, significantly boosted first quarter demand in the region.

"In the U.S. & Canada, we saw solid demand across the leisure and group segments in the quarter, while business transient demand continued to improve. ADR in the region rose 10 percent year over year, aided by higher special corporate negotiated rates and 15 percent growth in group ADR.

"Our industry-leading pipeline grew to approximately 502,000 rooms, up 2.6 percent from the year-ago quarter end. Conversion activity remained healthy, accounting for 29 percent of rooms signed and 25 percent of rooms opened in the quarter. We still expect net rooms growth of 4 to 4.5 percent for full year 2023.

"We were thrilled to welcome City Express to our lineup as our 31st brand yesterday, further broadening our brand portfolio into the midscale space. With roughly 17,000 rooms joining our system, we are now the largest hotel company in the Caribbean & Latin America region. Demand for the mid-scale segment is growing rapidly, and we see meaningful opportunity to both expand the brand further in CALA and introduce it in other regions.

"While the global economic picture is uncertain, demand remains strong, and we are not seeing signs of a slowdown. With the faster than expected recovery in international markets and continued solid booking trends globally to date in the second quarter, we are raising our RevPAR guidance for the full year. We believe our broad portfolio of brands, award-winning Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, dedicated associates, and efficient asset-light business model position us very well for future growth."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $951 million in the 2023 first quarter, compared to 2022 first quarter reported operating income of $558 million. Reported net income totaled $757 million in the 2023 first quarter, compared to 2022 first quarter reported net income of $377 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.43 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2023 first quarter totaled $941 million, compared to 2022 first quarter adjusted operating income of $605 million. First quarter 2023 adjusted net income totaled $648 million, compared to 2022 first quarter adjusted net income of $413 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2023 first quarter totaled $2.09, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The 2023 first quarter adjusted results excluded a special tax item of $100 million ($0.32 per share). The 2022 first quarter adjusted results excluded $11 million after-tax ($0.03 per share) of impairment charges and a $6 million after-tax ($0.02 per share) gain on an investee's property sale.

Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See pages A-2 and A-8 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $932 million in the 2023 first quarter, a 31 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $713 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2023 first quarter totaled $197 million, a 16 percent increase compared to $170 million in the year-ago quarter, largely driven by higher co-branded credit card and residential branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $201 million in the 2023 first quarter, a 97 percent increase compared to $102 million in the 2022 first quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed 57 percent of the fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $75 million in the 2023 first quarter, compared to $65 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects improved performance at owned and leased hotels, partially offset by the $33 million of government subsidies received in the year ago quarter.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2023 first quarter totaled $202 million, a 3 percent decrease compared to $208 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expense, net, totaled $111 million in the 2023 first quarter, compared to $88 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

In the 2023 first quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled $87 million, a 10 percent effective rate, compared to $99 million, a 21 percent effective rate, in the year ago quarter. The 2023 first quarter provision included a $103 million benefit primarily from the release of reserves due to the completion of a prior year tax audit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,098 million in the 2023 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $759 million. See page A-8 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 79 properties (11,015 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2023 first quarter, including more than 2,700 rooms converted from competitor brands and roughly 5,800 rooms in international markets. Fourteen properties (2,351 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global lodging system totaled nearly 8,400 properties, with over 1,534,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,060 properties with approximately 502,000 rooms, including 1,018 properties with roughly 200,000 rooms under construction, or 40 percent of the pipeline, and 127 properties with more than 21,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2023 first quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 34.3 percent (a 32.6 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2022 first quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 25.6 percent (a 25.4 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 63.1 percent (a 55.1 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $10.7 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.6 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $0.5 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2022.

In the first quarter, the company issued $800 million of Series KK Senior Notes due in 2029 with a 4.9 percent interest rate coupon.

Year to date through April 28, the company has repurchased 8.2 million shares for $1.4 billion.

Company Outlook

The company is raising its guidance for full year 2023. One month into the second quarter, global booking trends remain robust.

Given short-term booking windows and a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, there is less visibility in forecasting the company's financial performance for the second half of 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 vs Second Quarter 2022 Full Year 2023

vs Full Year 2022 Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth



Worldwide 10% to 12% 10% to 13% U.S. & Canada 5% to 7% 6% to 9% International 27% to 29% 22% to 25%









Year-End 2023

vs Year-End 2022 Gross Rooms Growth

Approx. 5.5% Deletions

1% to 1.5% Net rooms growth

4% to 4.5%





($ in millions, except EPS) Second Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Gross fee revenues $1,205 to $1,225 $4,600 to $4,750 Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses Approx. $80 $300 to $310 General, administrative, and other expenses $250 to $245 $935 to $915 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $1,140 to $1,165 $4,360 to $4,540 Adjusted EPS – diluted2,3 $2.09 to $2.15 $7.97 to $8.42 Investment Spending4

$850 to $1,000 Capital Return to Shareholders5

$3,600 to $4,100

1See pages A-9 and A-10 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations. 2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for second quarter and full year 2023 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, special tax items, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Adjusted EPS – diluted for full year 2023 excludes a special tax item of $100 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. See page A-2 for the Adjusted EPS – diluted calculation for the first quarter of 2023. 3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above. 4Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. 5 Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the remainder of the year.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of May 2, 2023. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; our growth prospects; the effect of changes in global economic conditions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; booking, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR trends and expectations; our development pipeline, deletions, and growth expectations; our expectations regarding opportunities to expand the City Express brand portfolio; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and as of March 31, 2023 encompassed a portfolio of nearly 8,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com , which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2023 and 2022 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

FIRST QUARTER 2023 AND 2022

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Reported 2023 vs. 2022

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 293

$ 213

38

Franchise fees 1

639

500

28

Incentive management fees

201

102

97

Gross Fee Revenues

1,133

815

39

Contract investment amortization 2

(21)

(24)

13

Net Fee Revenues

1,112

791

41

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

356

262

36

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

4,147

3,146

32

Total Revenues

5,615

4,199

34

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

281

197

(43)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

44

48

8

General, administrative, and other 7

202

208

3

Merger-related charges and other

1

9

89

Reimbursed expenses 4

4,136

3,179

(30)

Total Expenses

4,664

3,641

(28)

















OPERATING INCOME

951

558

70

















Gains and other income, net 8

3

4

(25)

Interest expense

(126)

(93)

(35)

Interest income

15

5

200

Equity in earnings 9

1

2

(50)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

844

476

77

















Provision for income taxes

(87)

(99)

12

















NET INCOME

$ 757

$ 377

101

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.44

$ 1.15

112

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.43

$ 1.14

113

















Basic Shares

309.6

328.3





Diluted Shares

311.0

330.0



















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.



4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.



8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.







MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)

















The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted



net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total



revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.





























Three Months Ended













Percent





March 31,

March 31,

Better/





2023

2022

(Worse)



Total revenues, as reported $ 5,615

$ 4,199







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,147)

(3,146)







Add: Impairments 1 -

5







Adjusted total revenues ** 1,468

1,058























Operating income, as reported 951

558







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,147)

(3,146)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,136

3,179







Add: Merger-related charges and other 1

9







Add: Impairments 1 -

5







Adjusted operating income ** 941

605

56 %



















Operating income margin 17 %

13 %







Adjusted operating income margin ** 64 %

57 %























Net income, as reported 757

377







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,147)

(3,146)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,136

3,179







Add: Merger-related charges and other 1

9







Add: Impairments 2 -

11







Less: Gain on investee's property sale 3 -

(8)







Income tax effect of above adjustments 1

(9)







Less: Income tax special items (100)

-







Adjusted net income ** $ 648

$ 413

57 %



















Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 2.43

$ 1.14







Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 2.09

$ 1.25

67 %

















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing



these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.



























1 Three months ended March 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of



$5 million.



























2 Three months ended March 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of



$5 million and Equity in earnings of $6 million.



























3 Gain on investee's property sale reported in Equity in earnings.













MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of March 31, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Managed 627 214,699 1,366 346,498 1,993 561,197 Marriott Hotels 103 57,233 169 52,551 272 109,784 Sheraton 25 20,383 183 61,867 208 82,250 Courtyard 167 27,077 114 24,446 281 51,523 Westin 40 21,865 79 24,498 119 46,363 JW Marriott 21 12,724 71 25,108 92 37,832 The Ritz-Carlton 40 12,076 73 17,572 113 29,648 Renaissance 24 10,607 54 17,327 78 27,934 Four Points 1 134 84 23,216 85 23,350 Le Méridien 1 100 73 20,355 74 20,455 W Hotels 23 6,516 39 10,406 62 16,922 Residence Inn 73 11,857 9 1,116 82 12,973 St. Regis 10 1,977 43 9,780 53 11,757 Delta Hotels by Marriott 25 6,770 27 4,956 52 11,726 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 46 8,064 52 10,360 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Aloft 2 505 43 9,431 45 9,936 Fairfield by Marriott 6 1,431 66 8,263 72 9,694 AC Hotels by Marriott 7 1,165 68 8,466 75 9,631 Autograph Collection 8 2,508 23 3,514 31 6,022 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 35 5,030 35 5,030 SpringHill Suites 25 4,241 - - 25 4,241 EDITION 5 1,379 10 2,216 15 3,595 Element 3 810 13 2,551 16 3,361 Protea Hotels - - 25 3,081 25 3,081 Tribute Portfolio - - 8 1,150 8 1,150 Moxy - - 6 1,092 6 1,092 TownePlace Suites 6 825 - - 6 825 Bulgari - - 5 442 5 442 Franchised 5,172 742,406 926 181,819 6,098 924,225 Courtyard 880 117,564 115 21,389 995 138,953 Fairfield by Marriott 1,137 106,880 48 8,510 1,185 115,390 Residence Inn 780 93,055 26 3,482 806 96,537 Marriott Hotels 234 74,506 63 18,167 297 92,673 Sheraton 147 46,348 72 20,857 219 67,205 SpringHill Suites 510 59,116 - - 510 59,116 Autograph Collection 138 27,170 110 23,955 248 51,125 TownePlace Suites 486 49,296 - - 486 49,296 Westin 91 30,818 27 7,858 118 38,676 Four Points 158 23,922 63 10,604 221 34,526 Aloft 157 22,453 22 3,607 179 26,060 AC Hotels by Marriott 104 17,187 47 8,388 151 25,575 Renaissance 64 18,074 29 7,487 93 25,561 Moxy 29 5,532 89 16,831 118 22,363 Delta Hotels by Marriott 63 14,272 11 2,557 74 16,829 The Luxury Collection 11 3,112 53 9,672 64 12,784 Tribute Portfolio 55 8,754 30 3,508 85 12,262 Element 80 10,712 2 269 82 10,981 Le Méridien 25 5,749 18 4,636 43 10,385 JW Marriott 12 6,072 11 2,714 23 8,786 Design Hotels 10 1,385 50 4,074 60 5,459 Protea Hotels - - 35 2,705 35 2,705 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 W Hotels - - 1 246 1 246 Bulgari - - 2 161 2 161 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 2 142 2 142

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of March 31, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Owned/Leased 14 4,656 38 9,209 52 13,865 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 6 2,064 8 3,372 Courtyard 7 987 4 894 11 1,881 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Protea Hotels - - 5 912 5 912 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection - - 3 383 3 383 Autograph Collection - - 5 361 5 361 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 Tribute Portfolio - - 2 249 2 249 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 67 7,158 49 4,733 116 11,891 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 40 4,426 16 1,443 56 5,869 St. Regis Residences 10 1,196 12 1,562 22 2,758 W Residences 10 1,089 7 547 17 1,636 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Sheraton Residences - - 2 282 2 282 Westin Residences 3 266 1 9 4 275 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 EDITION Residences 3 90 - - 3 90 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* - - 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 5,952 987,758 2,401 546,314 8,353 1,534,072















*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER As of March 31, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Luxury 195 54,252 406 92,816 601 147,068 JW Marriott 33 18,796 83 28,318 116 47,114 The Ritz-Carlton 41 12,505 75 18,122 116 30,627 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 40 4,426 16 1,443 56 5,869 The Luxury Collection 17 5,408 102 18,119 119 23,527 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 25 7,295 42 11,317 67 18,612 W Residences 10 1,089 7 547 17 1,636 St. Regis 10 1,977 44 9,940 54 11,917 St. Regis Residences 10 1,196 12 1,562 22 2,758 EDITION 5 1,379 10 2,216 15 3,595 EDITION Residences 3 90 - - 3 90 Bulgari - - 7 603 7 603 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Premium 1,066 359,726 1,088 290,050 2,154 649,776 Marriott Hotels 339 133,047 238 72,782 577 205,829 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 Sheraton 172 66,731 259 84,554 431 151,285 Sheraton Residences - - 2 282 2 282 Westin 132 53,756 106 32,356 238 86,112 Westin Residences 3 266 1 9 4 275 Autograph Collection 146 29,678 138 27,830 284 57,508 Renaissance 89 28,998 85 25,319 174 54,317 Le Méridien 26 5,849 91 24,991 117 30,840 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Delta Hotels by Marriott 88 21,042 38 7,513 126 28,555 Tribute Portfolio 55 8,754 40 4,907 95 13,661 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Design Hotels 10 1,385 50 4,074 60 5,459 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 37 5,172 37 5,172 Select 4,619 554,941 885 159,393 5,504 714,334 Courtyard 1,054 145,628 233 46,729 1,287 192,357 Fairfield by Marriott 1,143 108,311 114 16,773 1,257 125,084 Residence Inn 854 105,104 36 4,738 890 109,842 SpringHill Suites 535 63,357 - - 535 63,357 Four Points 159 24,056 147 33,820 306 57,876 TownePlace Suites 492 50,121 - - 492 50,121 Aloft 159 22,958 65 13,038 224 35,996 AC Hotels by Marriott 111 18,352 115 16,854 226 35,206 Moxy 29 5,532 95 17,923 124 23,455 Element 83 11,522 15 2,820 98 14,342 Protea Hotels - - 65 6,698 65 6,698 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* - - 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 5,952 987,758 2,401 546,314 8,353 1,534,072















*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$249.84 31.9 %

71.2 % 15.2 % pts.

$350.87 3.8 % The Ritz-Carlton

$336.13 9.1 %

65.1 % 7.6 % pts.

$516.26 -3.7 % W Hotels

$227.23 9.5 %

59.2 % 9.0 % pts.

$384.13 -7.2 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$309.13 17.7 %

67.4 % 10.9 % pts.

$458.97 -1.4 % Marriott Hotels

$155.42 43.5 %

65.6 % 13.3 % pts.

$237.01 14.4 % Sheraton

$149.02 36.6 %

64.2 % 13.0 % pts.

$232.23 8.9 % Westin

$153.71 35.0 %

64.0 % 10.9 % pts.

$240.12 12.1 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$153.03 42.8 %

65.5 % 14.5 % pts.

$233.72 11.2 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$186.91 32.7 %

65.9 % 13.7 % pts.

$283.70 5.0 % Courtyard

$100.38 29.4 %

62.3 % 7.3 % pts.

$161.23 14.2 % Residence Inn

$143.69 18.4 %

74.8 % 4.2 % pts.

$192.14 11.9 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$114.84 24.8 %

66.4 % 6.4 % pts.

$172.87 12.8 % US & Canada - All5

$169.53 31.3 %

66.0 % 12.0 % pts.

$256.81 7.5 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$240.19 25.8 %

71.7 % 13.3 % pts.

$335.23 2.5 % The Ritz-Carlton

$329.14 9.7 %

64.7 % 8.0 % pts.

$508.62 -3.9 % W Hotels

$227.23 9.5 %

59.2 % 9.0 % pts.

$384.13 -7.2 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$286.97 17.5 %

67.7 % 10.8 % pts.

$423.67 -1.2 % Marriott Hotels

$128.50 37.0 %

63.1 % 12.0 % pts.

$203.57 11.0 % Sheraton

$108.09 34.8 %

60.1 % 11.3 % pts.

$179.95 9.3 % Westin

$147.01 33.2 %

65.4 % 11.1 % pts.

$224.89 10.5 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$131.65 35.2 %

63.3 % 12.1 % pts.

$207.87 9.3 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$149.33 30.9 %

63.8 % 12.0 % pts.

$233.94 6.3 % Courtyard

$98.81 24.3 %

64.8 % 6.9 % pts.

$152.42 11.1 % Residence Inn

$117.74 16.3 %

73.0 % 3.2 % pts.

$161.32 11.2 % Fairfield by Marriott

$79.83 16.3 %

64.1 % 4.5 % pts.

$124.45 8.2 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$98.71 20.4 %

67.4 % 5.4 % pts.

$146.40 10.7 % US & Canada - All5

$119.74 25.6 %

65.9 % 8.2 % pts.

$181.61 10.1 %











































1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.







2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.

Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.















3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.









4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,

and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.















5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$81.68 77.8 %

64.0 % 23.5 % pts.

$127.63 12.6 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$116.36 116.2 %

68.0 % 24.2 % pts.

$171.21 39.3 % Caribbean & Latin America

$195.21 41.4 %

66.1 % 10.5 % pts.

$295.22 19.0 % Europe

$126.48 67.2 %

60.8 % 18.8 % pts.

$208.12 15.4 % Middle East & Africa

$140.62 17.0 %

70.0 % 3.8 % pts.

$200.79 10.6 %





















International - All1

$115.77 61.3 %

65.8 % 18.6 % pts.

$175.90 15.6 %





















Worldwide2

$139.84 43.5 %

65.9 % 15.6 % pts.

$212.19 9.5 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$76.06 78.3 %

62.9 % 23.3 % pts.

$120.98 12.2 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$114.64 112.8 %

67.4 % 23.1 % pts.

$170.20 39.9 % Caribbean & Latin America

$165.67 40.9 %

67.4 % 11.7 % pts.

$245.80 16.4 % Europe

$98.61 75.6 %

57.2 % 19.5 % pts.

$172.32 15.8 % Middle East & Africa

$129.77 19.1 %

68.2 % 4.0 % pts.

$190.18 12.0 %





















International - All1

$108.80 63.1 %

63.9 % 18.3 % pts.

$170.39 16.4 %





















Worldwide2

$116.45 34.3 %

65.3 % 11.2 % pts.

$178.31 11.3 %





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.





















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)

























Fiscal Year 2023



















First

Quarter

















Net income, as reported $ 757

















Cost reimbursement revenue (4,147)

















Reimbursed expenses 4,136

















Interest expense 126

















Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

















Provision for income taxes 87

















Depreciation and amortization 44

















Contract investment amortization 21

















Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 31

















Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

















Stock-based compensation 37

















Merger-related charges and other 1

















Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,098







































Change from 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 45 %









































Fiscal Year 2022



First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported $ 377

$ 678

$ 630

$ 673

$ 2,358

Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)

(3,920)

(3,931)

(4,420)

(15,417)

Reimbursed expenses 3,179

3,827

3,786

4,349

15,141

Interest expense 93

95

100

115

403

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

2

2

1

6

Provision for income taxes 99

200

239

218

756

Depreciation and amortization 48

49

50

46

193

Contract investment amortization 24

19

22

24

89

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 26

29

32

31

118

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 13

3

7

4

27

Stock-based compensation 44

52

48

48

192

Merger-related charges and other 9

-

2

1

12

Gains on investees' property sales (8)

(13)

(2)

-

(23)

Gain on asset dispositions -

(2)

-

-

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 759

$ 1,019

$ 985

$ 1,090

$ 3,853













































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

SECOND QUARTER 2023

($ in millions)



































Range









Estimated

Second Quarter 2023



Second Quarter 2022 **



Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 636

$ 655







Interest expense 138

138







Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

1







Provision for income taxes 206

212







Depreciation and amortization 48

48







Contract investment amortization 22

22







Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 30

30







Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

4







Stock-based compensation 55

55







Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,140

$ 1,165

$ 1,019



















Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 12 %

14 %





































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures



and the limitations on their use.



























1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company



cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified



in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not



reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,



and which may be significant.































MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2023

($ in millions)



































Range









Estimated

Full Year 2023



Full Year 2022**



Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 2,523

$ 2,659







Interest expense 554

554







Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 6

6







Provision for income taxes 660

704







Depreciation and amortization 191

191







Contract investment amortization 90

90







Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 120

120







Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 17

17







Stock-based compensation 199

199







Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 4,360

$ 4,540

$ 3,853



















Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 13 %

18 %





































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures



and the limitations on their use.



























1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company





cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified



in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not



reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,



and which may be significant.





























MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), the income tax effect of these adjustments, and income tax special items. The income tax special items primarily related to the resolution of a prior year tax audit. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), provision for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related charges and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

