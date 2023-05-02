CITGO CEO Carlos Jordá Among Six Alumni Honored by Michigan Tech

HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Jordá, President and CEO of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, was recently honored by the Department of Chemical Engineering at Michigan Technological University. Jordá, a 1971 graduate of Michigan Tech, was one of six alumni named to the department's Distinguished Academy.

"I was honored to receive this recognition from my alma mater, Michigan Tech," said Jordá. "My background in chemical engineering has proven highly valuable throughout my career in the international oil and gas industry, and I'm proud to join the academy alongside such a distinguished group of fellow inductees."

In addition to Jordá, the 2023 academy inductees included:

Brian Glover , President and CEO, Honeywell UOP

Bruce Janda , retired senior consultant, Fisher International

Brad Rick , retired Process Engineer and Product Development, Amway Corporation

John Smuk (deceased), Manager of Process Engineering, Potlatch Corporation

Philip Watters , Senior Vice President, Rimkus Consulting Group

This year's inductees rank among the most successful and influential alumni of Michigan Tech's Department of Chemical Engineering. Selection into the academy recognizes excellence and leadership in engineering and civic affairs. Portraits and a brief biography of academy members are prominently displayed on the Distinguished Academy Honor Wall in the hallway outside the main departmental offices to serve as inspirational role models for future chemical engineering students.

With more than 50 years in the international oil and gas industry, Jordá has served as President and CEO of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, since 2019. He started his career with Creole Petroleum in 1971 at the Amuay refinery in Venezuela, and continued working with affiliates of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) through 2002 in the areas of refining operations and corporate planning, international businesses of PDVSA and in the development and financing of the Strategic Associations of the Orinoco Belt joint ventures. Jordá's last position in PDVSA was Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, then based in Tulsa, Okla. From 2003 to 2019, he worked as an independent consultant, primarily through Gaffney, Cline & Associates. Additionally, Jordá served as a Director of publicly traded refining company Delek USA from 2006 through 2019.

Jordá successfully guided CITGO through the COVID-19 pandemic and several severe weather events affecting the Company's Gulf Coast operations. Under his leadership, CITGO achieved record-setting financial and operational performance in 2022 and is well positioned for future success.

Founded in 1885 and located in Houghton, Michigan, Michigan Tech is a flagship public research university with an emphasis on educating students in engineering, sciences and technology.

"I hope my career inspires current and future chemical engineering students at Michigan Tech," said Jordá. "Go Huskies!"

About CITGO :

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

