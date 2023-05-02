Brennan Acquires 11 Acres in Houston, Texas

Will develop Class A industrial building totaling approximately 157,300 rentable square feet

HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, acquired 10.8 acres in Houston, Texas. Brennan's strategy is to develop a modern, Class-A industrial, rear-load building totaling approximately 157,300 rentable square feet. The property is located at 500 N. Sam Houston Parkway W, adjacent to Beltway 8, with 700 feet of highway visibility.

The design features meet or exceed market standards, including 32' clear height, ESFR sprinkler system, and trailer parking. The building depth of 225' lays out well for either a single tenant or multi-tenant occupancy. "The newly acquired property is part of Brennan's ongoing strategy, which focuses on investing in high-quality real estate across the country," said Troy MacMane, Managing Principal for Brennan's Texas region.

"Our investment strategy is predicated on the increasing demand for industrial real estate and the strength of the Houston market," observed Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal of Brennan. "The Houston Industrial market recorded the second highest Q4 absorption in the past 20 years. Additionally, Houston's 2023 first quarter net absorption came in at 4.8 million square feet."

The project is expected to be completed in Q3 2024. The development is generating significant interest with pre-leasing already underway.

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

