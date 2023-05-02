LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bremont, Britain's largest manufacturer of luxury watches, today announced that it has appointed industry veteran Davide Cerrato as CEO and a member of the Board.

BREMONT NAMES DAVIDE CERRATO CEO (PRNewswire)

Bolstering Bremont's in-house capabilities, Cerrato brings with him extensive experience in branding, product design and development, supply-chain management, and production. Cerrato has a proven track record, having worked with some of the most notable brands in the watch industry including Tudor, Montblanc and Panerai.

At Tudor, Rolex's sister brand, Cerrato was Head of Marketing, Design & Product Development where he oversaw the re-launch of the brand and the design of its iconic Black Bay watch in 2012. Tudor's Black Bay watch distinguished the brand and went on to be one of the company's most successful and popular collections.

He subsequently was Managing Director of Montblanc's watch division where he created the stunning and unique 1858 Geosphere watch which became the hero product for Montblanc and established the company's watch brand identity. Cerrato most recently served as CEO and Creative Director of HYT.

Bremont Co-Founder Nick English said: "We are thrilled to have recruited a world class CEO to support our ambitious vision for Bremont. Following the £48.4M ($59M) investment by Bill Ackman and Hellcat LP announced in January, Bremont is now well positioned to execute on its future plans for growth."

"Davide has amazing, complementary experience and is a great cultural fit. We are delighted to welcome him to the Bremont family," added Co-Founder Giles English.

Cerrato remarks: "I am incredibly excited to be joining Bremont. I have long admired what Nick and Giles have managed to achieve in a relatively short space of time. The brand has been on an amazing journey and I'm looking forward to working with the entire team to take it to the next level."

"Davide is a proven world class executive who has spent his career leading successful transformations of watch brands and designing some of today's most iconic watches," said Bremont investor Bill Ackman. "I am thrilled to have him join Bremont at this pivotal moment in the Company's evolution. Davide's passion for the industry, wealth of expertise and great vision will help enable Bremont become a global leader in watchmaking."

"We were glad to add to our investment in Bremont last year, and we are excited about the company's extraordinary opportunity over the next decade," a Hellcat spokesman said. "We believe a leader of Davide's caliber at this stage will ensure Bremont's on-going success and place among the pantheon of the world's iconic watchmakers.

General Enquiry

08008174281

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067941/BREMONT_CEO.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bremont