With Mental Health on the Rise, TITLE Boxing Club Puts on Its Gloves to Fight Against Stigmas

For Third Consecutive Year, Leading Boxing Fitness Brand Hosts "Knockout Stigma Day" on Saturday, May 20

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the world's leading boxing fitness brand that offers a full-body, authentic heavy bag workout, announces its "Knockout Stigma Day" campaign for the third consecutive year. Held during May's Mental Health Awareness Month, TITLE Boxing Club continues to fight against mental health stigmas through its annual campaign. On Saturday, May 20, 2023, clubs across the nation will host Knockout Stigma classes in-person and digitally on TITLE Boxing Club On Demand.

For each Knockout Stigma Day class participant who joins in-club or online, TITLE Boxing Club International will donate funds to Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit founded by actress and activist Glenn Close that's dedicated to raising awareness, understanding, and empathy through campaigns and youth programs that encourage conversations about mental health. Now in its third consecutive year of this initiative, TITLE Boxing Club has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for Bring Change to Mind and looks forward to continuing to make a positive impact this year.

Throughout May and leading up to the Knockout Stigma Day event, TITLE Boxing Club will increase awareness about the importance of mental health and create open dialogue around mental illness through various events. New for this year's initiative, class programming for May will highlight offensive skills that will have members "taking it out on the bag" more than ever. There will also be a greater focus on the use of boxing as a healthy outlet for anyone facing personal battles. The Knockout Stigma Day classes on May 20 are open to all members as well as non-members who can purchase a single class.

TITLE Boxing Club has a history of supporting mental health and creating awareness of the mental and emotional benefits boxing has – including stress relief, increased focus and supporting brain health.

"Statistics indicate nearly 1 in 5 people in the U.S. are living with a mental health condition," said Felicia Alexander, Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club. "There is a lot of synergy between boxing and mental health – boxing is a great way to release stress and tension, and it's also a great workout that helps people feel empowered. At TITLE Boxing Club, we offer classes for all levels, so everyone can find something that works for them. We strive to be a place where people are comfortable and feel supported no matter what is happening in their world."

Alexander knows first-hand the impact mental illness can have, as she experienced it for years as a young adult. In 2019, she decided to take action and publicly shared her story on battling depression.

"Mental health is something that we all have to deal with at some point in our lives," added Alexander. Boxing can be a great outlet for dealing with stress and anxiety, and we hope that our clubs can be a place where people come to feel better mentally and physically."

To learn more about TITLE Boxing Club, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/. To find a club near you, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/locations/.

About TITLE Boxing Club



TITLE Boxing Club is the world's leading boxing fitness brand that offers a full-body, authentic heavy bag workout designed to build your fitness, control your breathing, and clear your mind. The boutique fitness franchise specializes in boxing and kickboxing classes with more than 130 locations and 40,000+ members. TITLE Boxing Club also allows consumers to workout anytime, anywhere through their digital subscription service, TITLE Boxing Club On Demand.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman PR, mbeaumont@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

TITLE Boxing Club, the world’s leading boxing fitness brand that offers a full-body, authentic heavy bag workout. (PRNewsfoto/TITLE Boxing Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TITLE Boxing Club