Surgical Notes Invites ASCA 2023 Attendees to Race to Booth #319

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, is inviting attendees of the ASCA 2023 Conference & Expo in Louisville to learn why Surgical Notes is the front runner among ASC billing companies, participate in the "Race to the Finish Line" game, and enter drawings for great prizes.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. (PRNewsFoto/Surgical Notes, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

By visiting Surgical Notes at Booth #319, attendees will find out why Surgical Notes' leading billing, transcription, coding, and document management solutions deliver across-the-board financial improvements for ASCs. All visitors to the booth will receive a horse race scratch ticket that will reveal what great prize they win. Participants are also invited to fill out the back of their scratch ticket for entry into the grand prize drawing.

Surgical Notes clients attending the event are encouraged to stop by Booth #319 to catch up with their representatives and learn more about the company's latest product and service offerings.

"The ASCA meeting is one of the highlights of the year for the Surgical Notes team and for me personally," said Randy Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer for Surgical Notes. "It's a great opportunity for us to engage in valuable and enjoyable face-to-face conversations and meetings with current and prospective clients as well as fellow ASC industry leaders. We look forward to telling them about the recent changes at Surgical Notes that are further strengthening the financial performance of our surgery centers and cementing us as the billing partner of choice for ASCs throughout the country. Can't wait to see everyone in Louisville!"

The top-performing surgery centers know that Surgical Notes' ASC billing solutions, supported by expert teams with unmatched ASC experience and cutting-edge technology, immediately improve their bottom line by improving operational efficiency and accelerating revenue cycles. Attendees interested in arranging an on-site meeting with a Surgical Notes representative at ASCA 2023 can call 800.459.5616 or visit the Surgical Notes website.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

