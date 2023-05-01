Supplemental Health Care Partners with Camp Quality USA to Help Children with Cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC), a leading healthcare staffing company, is proud to announce its philanthropic partnership with Camp Quality USA, a nonprofit organization that provides free summer camps and year-round programming for children with cancer and their families.

Supplemental Health Care supports Camp Quality's mission of "letting kids with cancer be kids again."

About 9,910 children under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States this year alone. Camp Quality understands that when a child receives a cancer diagnosis, childhood can feel like it stops in many ways.

Camp Quality's programs are designed to help restore children's carefree nature by providing exciting activities, cultivating friendships, and offering a supportive community. With locations across the country, Camp Quality is "letting kids with cancer be kids again."

Volunteer Opportunities with Camp Quality

Camp Quality relies on volunteers, with around 475 individuals volunteering in various positions at camps and programs each year. Volunteer roles include one-on-one companions, food service, lifeguarding, and more. The organization also provides campers with around-the-clock, on-site medical care.

One of SHC's tenured travel nurses, Arlene Higgins, has volunteered at Camp Quality for 19 years and now acts as a medical coordinator for the organization. Arlene has some amazing stories to share from her time volunteering, so check out her interview to learn more about her transformative experience at Camp Quality.

If you're an RN or other healthcare professional interested in volunteering, you can check local Camp Quality locations for available opportunities and camp dates.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive. SHC welcomes all people and celebrates the breadth and diversity of our employees.

About Camp Quality USA

Camp Quality hosts week-long overnight summer camps at over 18 locations in 13 states. Most locations offer additional year-round events including teen weekends, family overnights, sibling retreats, reunions, and much more. Camp Quality's staff and volunteers dedicate themselves to offering not only opportunities for their campers to be kids, but also for their families to spend much needed time together. Check out www.campqualitlyusa.org for more information.

