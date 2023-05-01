Kia announces 2024 Carnival MPV pricing.

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Carnival MPV is a carryover model with minor packaging changes. The Carnival competes in the Midsize MPV segment, but its combination of SUV styling, exceptional passenger and cargo volume, and practical convenience features also make it uniquely positioned to compete against three-row SUV crossover models.

Last month, sales of the Carnival were up 81 percent over the previous March record, contributing to the brand's eighth consecutive month of record-breaking sales. The 2023 Carnival was also one of nine Kia models included in the 2023 Car and Driver Editors' Choice Awards list, representing the publication's annual standard of automotive excellence.

The Carnival continues to offer best-in-class cargo space 1, along with class-leading 290 horsepower2 with 262 lb.-ft. of torque and 3,500-lb. towing3 capacity. Standard hands-free power sliding doors and available hands-free power tailgate with auto closing, one-button all-door open/close functionality, and modular second- and third-row seat flexibility, including second-row center multi-function free mode seats, lend to the overall convenience of the Carnival.

For the 2024 model year, the All-Auto Up/Down & Safety Power Windows were removed from the EX trim, but remain standard for the SX and SX Prestige. The Carnival EX Power Tailgate Delete Package (8-Passenger) is no longer available.

Pricing4 – MSRP (excludes $1,365 destination) • LX $33,200 • LX Seat Package $35,200 • EX $38,700 • SX $41,900 • SX Prestige $46,300

Engine: • 3.5L V6 GDI Lambda III Engine: 290 horsepower/262 lb.-ft. of torque and 3,500 lb. towing capacity

Fuel Economy5 – EPA-est. MPG: • City: 19 • Highway: 26 • Combined: 22

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features6: • Parking Distance Warning – Reverse • Std: All trims • Parking Collision Avoidance – Reverse • Std: SX & SX Prestige • Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance • Std: All trims • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist • Std: All trims • Driver Attention Warning7 • Std: All trims • Lane Keeping Assist with Lane Following Assist • Std: All trims • Safe Exit Assist8 • Std: All trims • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist: • Std: X & LX Seat Package – Car/Pedestrian Detection / EX, SX & SX Prestige – Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection • Lane Following Assist: • Std: All trims • Highway Driving Assist9 • Std: EX, SX & SX Prestige

Dimensions: • Overall Length: 203 in. • Overall Width: 89.2 in. • Overall Height: 69.9 in. (with roof rails 10) • Wheelbase: 121.7 in.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Comparison based on publicly available data regarding cargo space in 2023 Mid-Size MPVs as of April 2023. Mid-Size MPV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

2 Comparison based on publicly available data regarding horsepower in 2023 Mid-Size MPVs as of April 2023. Mid-Size MPV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

3 Towing requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing instructions. Always use caution while towing.

4 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

5 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

6 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

7 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

8 When engaged, Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

9 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

10 Roof rail crossbars and roof rack attachments sold separately and not included. Always carry cargo safely.

