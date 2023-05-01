KAWASAKI ENGINES LAUNCHES UPDATED CONSUMER WEBSITE

Professional landscapers, commercial dealers, and lawn enthusiasts can view the full lineup of Kawasaki's general-purpose engines and Kawasaki Genuine Parts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Engines today announced the relaunch of KawasakiEnginesUSA, the company's consumer website. The updated site provides commercial and residential customers with easy-to-find and complete information about Kawasaki's lineup of engines, Kawasaki Genuine Parts and products, and a dealer locator.

"We want Kawasaki Engines customers to have an easy, intuitive experience when they come looking for information and assistance, and that's our goal in creating and relaunching our website," said Karen Howard, Director, Dealer Sales Support & Marketing. "Just like our engines and maintenance parts, KawasakiEnginesUSA is a well-engineered and trusted tool to help you get the job done."

The site is divided into three sections: Engines, Genuine Parts and Support & Resources:

The Engines section includes the full range of Kawasaki Engines' current lineup, including the new EVO line of engines, as well as information about Kawasaki's electronic fuel injection technology and SAE-certified power ratings. Dropdown menus allow users to input their intended duty cycle and end use to find the right engine for the job.

Genuine Parts showcases the company's KTECH™ fuel and oil products, tune-up kits, and other maintenance parts and accessories. There is also a convenient parts-lookup function that accesses the full range of Kawasaki Genuine Parts and provides detailed illustrations and specifications.

In Support & Resources users can search for an owner's manual by engine series, view educational videos, and consult engine brochures to help keep an engine running strong season after season.

Visitors are also able to link to KawasakiEnginesPower.com, an interactive virtual experience launched in 2022 to complement the consumer website. The site offers customers a 3D, sound-enhanced way to experience Kawasaki Engines and learn more about the features, benefits and specifications of the company's product lineup.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

