Designed By Women, For Women: MyFitnessPal Addresses Women's Top Nutrition Concerns with New Plan Available Now for Women's Health Month

Designed By Women, For Women: MyFitnessPal Addresses Women's Top Nutrition Concerns with New Plan Available Now for Women's Health Month

The globe's number 1 food tracking and nutrition app shares new data on the state of women's health and how nutrition can impact their focus, energy, mood and sleep

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick-off the start of women's health month, MyFitnessPal , the leading global nutrition and fitness tracking app, invites users to join their free, in-app Eating for Impact Plan and discover the strong connection between nourishing the body and the mind. Following a survey of women across several countries, MyFitnessPal identified their top concerns and created a seven day plan designed to improve their overall focus, energy, mood and sleep. Users will receive easy-to-implement tips and daily tasks for small changes that will empower them to unlock their best selves through better, smarter choices - and gain a better understanding of nutrition's impact on women's physical and mental health.

MyFitnessPal Logo (PRNewswire)

"The fundamental understanding of the connection between the food choices women make and their focus, energy, mood and sleep is well-known. Tracking what you eat with MyFitnessPal allows women to connect the data and insights to how they feel - giving them the tools to truly take charge of their wellness," Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal.

MyFitnessPal uncovered additional findings in their annual 2023 State of Women's Health survey1, which spanned a multitude of life stages, countries, and attitudes.

Energy, mental health, and weight are the most common health concerns among women

Over 70% of women are worried that they're not getting enough nutrients and a similar percentage believe they're eating too much sugar

Women commonly cite they are not getting enough iron and fiber in their diets

With those findings in mind, MyFitnessPal incorporated tips and nutritionist-backed food recommendations into the Eating for Impact Plan. Shared throughout the program, these tips include:

Eating for Energy. Feeling fatigued? Try adding more fats to your diet through avocados, nuts, olive oil, or hummus. Often, women don't eat enough fat due to the long-standing advice of eating a low-fat diet for health and weight loss. These sources of fat, though, can be energizing and heart healthy.

Eating for Mood. The key to mental health with diet is through your gut. Healthy bacteria in your gut produce compounds that help your body maintain hormone balance. And, many mood disorders like depression have been linked to gut health problems. To maintain a healthy gut for mental health, eat lots of fruits, vegetables, and fermented foods like yogurt, tempeh, kimchi, or kombucha.

Eating for Focus. One of the most important things you can do to fuel for focus is to eat a nourishing meal that has a carbohydrate source (like fruits, whole grains, or beans), a protein source (dairy, meat, or tofu), and a fat source (olive oil, nuts, or avocados).

Eating for Sleep. Research has shown that nuts and seeds can aid in sleep. For example, walnuts which contain tryptophan have been shown to promote sleep. Tryptophan is an essential amino acid the body uses to make melatonin and serotonin. Melatonin helps regulate sleep while serotonin helps to regulate mood, appetite pain and sleep. Try snacking on some nuts or maybe have a warm glass of your favorite nut milk before bed.

To learn more about the Eating for Impact plan, visit www.myfitnesspal.com. MyFitnessPal is free for download via App Store and Google Play.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 18 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 50 workout routines, 80 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

1 Survey conducted March 2023 of 5000 women in 4 countries (US, UK, Canada and Australia)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MyFitnessPal