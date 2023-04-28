Michael Baker International Names Brian May President, Federal Programs and Services

The company strengthens its Federal vertical with series of promotions to further support its transformation to a full-service engineering and consulting firm

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that the firm has promoted Brian May to President, Federal Programs and Services. In this role, Mr. May joins Michael Baker's Executive Committee and will lead the firm's efforts to accelerate growth in Federal markets by expanding its client roster and relationships with defense and civilian agencies. He will continue the firm's focus on capturing more of the Federal market and delivering quality projects by bringing the best people and resources to the work, while also promoting collaboration and leveraging the firm's expertise to win new work. Additional promotions within Michael Baker's Federal vertical include George Guszcza, D.Eng, CPEM, C.C.M., to Chief Transformation Officer, Lori Stump-Ganter, to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director, Federal Operations and Dean Hartman, to National Market Lead – Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

"Michael Baker has a legacy of service to the U.S. federal government dating back to 1940 and the firm has consistently delivered innovative solutions to complex infrastructure challenges," said James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., Chief Operating Officer at Michael Baker International. "Under Brian's leadership, I am confident our Federal Programs and Services vertical will continue to support the infrastructure that is critical to meeting the goals of our Federal clients and achieving mission readiness for our military partners."

Mr. May, Dr. Guszcza, Ms. Stump-Ganter and Mr. Hartman all bring extensive experience to their new roles.

Brian May , President, Federal Programs and Services, joined Michael Baker in 2019 as National Market Lead – U.S. Air Force and Space Force, where he used the firm's relationship-focused account management approach to expand its work and position Michael Baker for greater growth opportunities with the Air Force and Space Force.

Prior to his tenure with Michael Baker, he served in the Air Force over a 25-year career as a civil engineer. He retired in 2017 at the rank of Colonel. With the Air Force, Mr. May helped lead engineering and planning projects that resulted in the implementation of new facilities including medical, housing, administration, training, aviation buildings and infrastructure. Mr. May holds a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, a Master of Arts degree in Military Operational Art and Science from Air University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Saint Martin's University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

George Guszcza , D.Eng, CPEM, C.C.M., has more than 25 years of military, Federal and private sector experience, and in his new role as Chief Transformation Officer, he will establish the company's Transformation Office to bring a heightened pace and rhythm to the planning and execution of the company's highest priority imperatives. The Transformation Office will assist in advancing the company at greater speed and strengthen its culture of accountability around delivery.

Most recently, Dr. Guszcza served as National Director – Federal Programs and Services, where he focused on Federal Operations, cultivating collaboration across the company. Previously at Michael Baker, he led the firm's D.C. Metro Area, comprised of Delaware, Maryland, Northern Virginia, Washington, DC. and FEMA nation-wide as Senior Vice President and Office Executive and as Vice President of Cost Management.

Before joining Michael Baker, Dr. Guszcza was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Adams and Associates, Inc. He holds a Doctor of Engineering degree in Engineering Management & Systems Engineering from George Washington University, a Major Programme Management (MSc) degree from the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology/Computer Information Systems Engineering from the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Lori Stump-Ganter , CFO and Director, Federal Operations, has a proven track record in all aspects of business management, including business planning, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis, strategic planning, project control, contract administration and continuous improvement. In her new role, Ms. Stump-Ganter will partner closely with the Federal vertical's leadership and the firm's Federal Centers of Excellence (FCOEs), improving all aspects of sales pipeline visibility and supporting Federal Project Managers on project performance. She will also contribute to improved pursuit strategies and better leverage the use of processes and technology. Since 2022, she has served as CFO for the Federal team, and prior to that as Director of Business Analytics.

Prior to Michael Baker, Ms. Stump-Ganter was Vice President, Business Process Management at PNC Bank. Earlier in her career, she was a Project Engineer and Assistant Project Manager at several firms. Ms. Stump-Ganter holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Engineering from Grove City College.

Dean Hartman , National Market Lead – Air Force and Space Force, will drive Michael Baker's growth efforts with the Air Force and Space Force, working with client service teams, local offices and practice leads to effectively address the spectrum of opportunities, from tactical plans through strategic positioning. Mr. Hartman brings a proven record of success with strategic planning, organizational management, budget development, program management and program execution. He is a recognized leader in asset management, built infrastructure investment program build, facility engineering, installation operations, readiness and emergency management and environmental quality.

Mr. Hartman joined Michael Baker in 2021 as Program Manager – Federal, playing an important role serving the firm's Air Force clients. Prior to Michael Baker, he spent 30 years in the Air Force, including as Director, Planning & Integration Directorate at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC). Mr. Hartman holds a Master of Science degree in Military Operational Art and Science from Air University, a Master of Science degree in Engineering and Environmental Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

