C2FO Celebrates Milestone and Unveils New Brand and Website

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO is the first and only platform to provide on-demand working capital to suppliers of major enterprises worldwide. In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the company announced the launch of a new brand and an enhanced website that bring the company's commitment to ensuring businesses have the capital needed to thrive front and center.

From the beginning, C2FO's mission has been to ensure all businesses have the capital needed to thrive. C2FO brings this mission to life by delivering financial and technology solutions that create a better, more inclusive financial system. The company provides fast and low-cost access to capital that taps into trillions of dollars locked up as receivables between buyers and their suppliers worldwide.

Globally, businesses have a common need: better access to the working capital needed to grow. For enterprise customers, C2FO delivers hundreds of millions of dollars of gross profit annually, improves EBITDA and helps strengthen and diversify supply chains. For supplier businesses in its network, C2FO delivered $78 billion of working capital in 2022 by shortening cash conversion cycles by an average of 31 days.

In addition to solving everyday business cash needs, flexible working capital solutions are especially critical when large macroeconomic factors, including rising inflation and interest rate hikes, come into play and businesses face unexpected cash flow gaps. Today's shifting economy will quickly begin to impact businesses. The tightening of traditional lending means more companies will need alternative ways to access working capital.

"C2FO is helping businesses solve the cash flow crunch and fuel them with fast, flexible and equitable access to low-cost capital. Every day, businesses use the C2FO platform to unlock capital that would not be otherwise available," said Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, founder and CEO of C2FO. "We founded C2FO to serve every business and to build a better financial system that would enable trillions of dollars of increased global productivity."

Launching a New Brand for a New Future

C2FO's new brand showcases a compelling creative identity and messaging platform that reinforces the company's vision for an equitable financial future.

"C2FO has always been incredibly purpose-driven – focused on changing the way businesses get paid. But, this was not always easy to understand. Now, when you see C2FO, you can clearly understand who we are, what we do and how we do it. We help businesses get paid faster through our flexible, easy-to-use on-demand platform," said C2FO Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Olsen.

The new brand emphasizes the key differentiators that enable C2FO to provide unique value to its customers: easy-to-use, patented technology combined with trusted advisors; flexibility that lets customers take control of their cash flow; and, most importantly, equitable access to working capital.

Olsen added, "We're still the same great company, and remain focused on delivering convenient, low-cost capital to all companies. This is what we do, and why we're here. And what we'll keep doing until every business has the capital needed to thrive," said C2FO Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Olsen.

Elements of the new brand include:

New Website: The company's new website gives users an enhanced point of entry into C2FO's intuitive, easy-to-use digital application where customers will continue to get fast, flexible access to working capital.

New Logo: The new visual identity reflects the company's vision and purpose. The "Cs" of C2FO's name stand for "collaborative cash flow." The new design represents the name in a merged double "C" logo. Coming together in collaboration is the core of what C2FO does. The logo also reflects a piece of paper currency that floats into customers' wallets — or how effortlessly cash flow moves to customers in the C2FO network.

New Brand Colors: C2FO's core colors are now a series of sophisticated greens, blues and grays. The addition of a bright secondary palette reflects the colors of currency found around the world – and C2FO's global presence.

View the company's new site and learn more about the new brand here .

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's on-demand working capital platform, providing fast, flexible and equitable access to low-cost capital to nearly 2 million businesses worldwide. Using patented Name Your Rate® technology and a suite of working capital solutions, companies can get paid sooner by the world's largest enterprises — unlocking billions in risk-free capital. With a mission of ensuring that every business has the capital needed to thrive, C2FO has delivered more than $275 billion in funding around the world. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Kansas City, USA, with offices around the globe, C2FO is working to build a better, more inclusive financial system every day. To learn more, visit C2FO.com .

