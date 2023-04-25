LattePanda Team Launches LattePanda Sigma - a Hackable Single Board Sever with Mighty Power

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LattePanda launched the powerful and hackable single board server, the LattePanda Sigma. With its supercomputing power, this device opens up endless possibilities for tech enthusiasts, developers, small businesses & enterprises. With its innovative design and unique features, the LattePanda Sigma is poised to redefine the world of single board servers and drive innovation to new heights.

LattePanda Sigma - a Hackable Single Board Sever with Mighty Power (PRNewswire)

The LattePanda Sigma is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P Rapter Lake (12-Core, 16-Thread) processor and features Intel Iris Xe Graphics, providing optimal graphics performance. Its optimized power consumption minimizes power usage by almost 50%, making it an eco-friendly choice. With 16GB of high-speed Dual-Channel LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM, the LattePanda Sigma can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease, making it perfect for graphic design, gaming, and video editing.

Key Features:

Ultimate Performance: The LattePanda Sigma features an Intel Core i5-1340p processor with an 12 cores and 16 threads. With a maximum turbo frequency of 4.60 GHz for a performance-core and 3.4 GHz for an efficient-core, this advanced processor delivers exceptional performance and productivity for demanding tasks and multitasking.

Lightning-fast Memory: The dual-channel LPDDR5-6400 RAM with a capacity of 16GB ensures smooth and fast performance.

High-level Graphics Capability: The LattePanda Sigma adopts the advanced Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics technology which provides users with multiple display outputs, allowing for enhanced multitasking capabilities and flexible display configurations. With support for high resolutions and refresh rates, the LattePanda Sigma delivers a highly immersive and smooth visual experience.

Quad 4K Displays: Offering a superior viewing experience for work and play, allowing multiple applications to be displayed on the screen simultaneously. The high resolution of Quad 4K Displays provides highly immersive and realistic visual effects for gaming and entertainment, creating an exceptional viewing experience.

Effective Cooling: The LattePanda Sigma's heating pipe design facilitates faster heat conduction and efficient heat dissipation, maintaining high performance and stable operation.

User-friendly Interface Layout: The LattePanda Sigma boasts a user-friendly and reasonable interface design that enables plug-and-play with ease.

Rich Interfaces: Unlocking limitless possibilities with rich interfaces, offering seamless connectivity and enhanced user experience. Dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports provide lightning-fast data transfer speeds and versatile connectivity. Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet Ports allow for higher throughput and lower latency between devices, achieving better overall network performance.

Diverse OS Support: Supports Windows and Linux

Specifications:,

Processor : Intel® Core™ i5-1340P

CPU : 12-Core,16-Thread,12M Cache, up to 4.60 GHz (Performance-Core), 3.40 GHz (Efficient-Core)

Graphics : Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, 80 Execution Units, up to 1.45 GHZ

Memory : 16 GBDual-Channel LPDDR5-6400MHz

Storage : M.2 NVMe/SATA SSD (Separately installed)

Network : 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 Ports ( Intel @ i225-V), M2 Wireless Module (Separately Installed)

USB Ports : 2x USB2.0 Type-A(480Mbps), 2x USB3.2 Gen2 Tpe-A(10Gbps), 2x Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C(40Gbps)

Display : HDMI2.1, up to 4096 x2304 @ 60Hz; DP 1.4a via USB Type-C, up to 7680 x 4320 @ 60Hz; eDP1.4b,up to 4096 x 2304 @120Hz

Co-Processor : Arduino Leonardo

Expansion Slots : M.2 M Key: PCle 3.0x4; M.2 M Key: PCle 4.0x4; M.2 B Key: SATA/PCle 3.0 x 1,USB2.0,USB3.0,SIM; M.2 E Key: PCle 3.0 x 1,USB2.0,Intel CNVio; Micro SIM Card Slot

Audio : 3.5mm Microphone Headphone Combo Connector

Operating System : Windows 10, Windows 11 and Ubuntu 22.04

Dimension: 146mm x 102mm

"We are thrilled to launch such a fantastic single board server, the LattePanda Sigma. Our team has worked tirelessly over the past months to perfect every detail of this innovative product, leaving no stone unturned in our quest for excellence. Despite the challenges and setbacks we faced along the way, our team has truly excelled in creating a powerful, energy-efficient, and compact computing solution that caters to the growing market demand. With a target audience spanning developers, IoT enthusiasts, individual users, small businesses and enterprises, our versatile and mighty power server is the perfect solution for a range of applications, including game & media servers, edge computing, home automation, AI inference and etc," said Youyou Yu, Product Manager of LattePanda Sigma.

The LattePanda Sigma comes in two models - one with 16GB RAM for $579, and another with 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 6E for $648. Both models provide powerful computing capabilities and are designed to meet the needs of users who require high-performance computing for their work and projects. To view LattePanda Sigma's more improved functions, please go to LattePanda - x86 Windows/Linux Single Board Computers.

