Kohler Co. Transforms its Power Businesses to Kohler Energy, Providing Customers with Energy Resiliency

KOHLER, Wis., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. announces the evolution of its Power businesses to Kohler Energy, aligning with Kohler's strategy of providing energy resilience to homes, businesses, and communities around the world.

"Our newly named Kohler Energy celebrates the industry-leading solutions Kohler has been offering for over 100 years and aligns with our ongoing leadership in resiliency, performance, and energy capabilities that delight our customers," says Brian Melka, Kohler Energy Group President. "Our new brand presence better reflects the modern, forward-looking and design-oriented characteristics that Kohler is known for and highlights the solutions we bring to market that provide energy resilience to our customers' homes, businesses, and tools to get jobs done."

In its first 100 years, Kohler delivered light where there was none before, powered Admiral Richard Byrd's historic Antarctic exploration, lit the way forward for industrial revolution in America, helped astronauts reach the moon, delivered clean water where it was needed most, and has innovated in nearly every energy category across the industry and around the globe.

Kohler continues to invest in new product development to drive down CO 2 emissions through low carbon fuels, improved engine efficiency and power density, EV controls, and grow its portfolio of high technology solutions. Most recently, Kohler was the first global manufacturer to certify all of its Diesel engines and generators on HVO, a 90% carbon reduced fuel.

Kohler Energy offers solutions across Home Energy, Industrial Energy Systems, and Powertrain Technologies branded under KOHLER, as well as a robust portfolio that includes Clarke Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Heila Technologies, and Curtis Instruments. Kohler will be implementing new Kohler Energy brand elements across its portfolio of businesses in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Kohler partnered with Robert Swan, OBE (Order of the British Empire), on his successful expedition across the Antarctic landmass to the Geographic South Pole relying solely on renewable energy sources. Like its energy support of Admiral Byrd more than 90 years earlier, Kohler equipped Swan's journey with a customized KOHLER generator that utilized a KOHLER diesel engine fueled by HVO and a microgrid system controlled by Heila EDGE technology.

"Our collective focus is to help sustain people and communities around the world and build energy resiliency. As we start to design our future to best support our customers, we are investing in clean energy, advanced technologies, and improved production and performance capabilities," says Melka.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co., comprised of more than 44,000 associates, was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

Kohler Energy, a global leader in distributed energy solutions, brings bold design and powerful impact to the energy systems that sustain people and communities everywhere around the world. It is an integral part of Kohler Co., with solutions across Home Energy, Industrial Power Systems, and Powertrain Technologies. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of brands –Power Systems, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Heila Technologies, Curtis Instruments, and Engines, and more than a century of industry leadership, Kohler Energy builds resilience when the grid cannot and goes beyond functional, individual recovery to create better lives and communities. For more details, please visit kohler.com/energy.

