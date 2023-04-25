Cincinnati Children's named one of nation's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes 

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Children's has again been named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes – and this year ranks the highest of any hospital in the nation.

"We want to lead the way as a model employer with a vibrant culture that is a magnet for extraordinary people."

Of the 500 companies recognized by Forbes for 2023, Cincinnati Children's ranked No. 38 among the Best Employers for Diversity. That was up eight spots from No. 46 in 2022.

Cincinnati Children's has been recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity for six years in a row – ever since the first such ranking by Forbes.

"Cincinnati Children's is dedicated to ensuring that all patients, families, and visitors – as well as all of our more than 17,800 employees – feel welcome, safe, valued, and respected," said Bobby Rodriguez, vice president for Diversity, Inclusion & Community Relations, who noted that the medical center draws patients from all 50 states and dozens of other countries every year, including for treatment of complex or rare disorders.

"The diversity of these patients and families, as well as our goal to end health disparities and make all kids in our region the healthiest in the world, inspires our mission," Rodriguez said. "Our unified and unwavering focus on diversity, equity and inclusion strengthens our care, research and educational efforts – and enhances our culture to make it a better workplace for all."

Forbes said April 25 that the ranking was based on a survey of employees of companies with at least 1,000 people as well as an evaluation of diversity-related best practices such as resource groups, publication of diversity data, and share of women in board and executive positions.

About 23% of the employees of Cincinnati Children's are people of color, Rodriguez noted, and so are one out of four physicians.

Rodriguez highlighted other key accomplishments in diversity at Cincinnati Children's:

Women constitute 79% of all employees at Cincinnati Children's, including more than half of the physicians.

Executive Team diversity includes 63% women and 27% people of color.

Nearly half of executive and senior managers are women, along with 73% of first or mid-level managers.

Half of the members of the Board of Trustees are women, including chair Liza Smitherman .

In addition to the consideration of ethnicity and gender of a workforce and company leadership, questions in the Forbes survey included whether management values the experience and know-how of older employees, whether an employer provides an inclusive and accessible environment for all people with disabilities, whether the workplace is LGBTQ+ friendly, and whether a company welcomes the free and open expression of ideas, opinions, and beliefs.

"Our commitment to continuously enhancing our culture and elevating our people is reflected in the progress of our DEI journey," said Nerissa Morris, senior vice president and chief human resources and diversity officer for Cincinnati Children's. "Working together across levels and roles, we strive to make Cincinnati Children's a place where each person can bring their best to make us an even better health system. We want to lead the way as a model employer with a vibrant culture that is a magnet for extraordinary people."

