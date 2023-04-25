Azzur Group Hosts Groundbreaking for Devens, MA Cleanrooms on Demand Facility

Notable Political and Business Leaders Join Azzur in Support of Life Sciences in Massachusetts

DEVENS, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, a market-leading provider for early-phase life sciences GxP manufacturing, will celebrate its support of life sciences in Massachusetts with a widely-attended groundbreaking ceremony in Devens on April 27.

AzzurGroup_Logo (PRNewsfoto/Azzur Group) (PRNewswire)

The event will begin promptly at 11:00 AM at the company's new location of 45 Jackson Road, Devens, MA 01434. Confirmed attendees include representatives of the Nashoba Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, the City of Lynn, and Editas Medicine , as well as other local business leaders and Azzur Group partners.

The Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Devens location is the company's latest cleanroom facility, joining locations in Waltham, MA; Burlington, MA; Vista, CA; and Raleigh, NC. All Azzur locations are selected for their proximity to established or growing life sciences business hotspots where lab space often is at a premium.

In addition to offering Cleanrooms on Demand, Azzur offers turnkey support for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Each of Azzur's on-demand cleanroom facilities provides a range of "wraparound services" from materials management and storage to asset management and supply chain solutions.

"Cleanroom licensing as an operations model enables fast-growing, entrepreneurial life sciences companies to scale their businesses responsibly," said Ravi Samavedam , Chief Innovation Officer for Azzur Group. "Licensing avoids the expense of facility ownership and maintenance and allows companies to concentrate on scientific innovation and early-phase cGMP manufacturing."

The Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ business model came about in 2015 when Azzur Group's client base in Cambridge encouraged the company to create cleanroom facilities in locations previously underserved with state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing capabilities. Azzur Group plans to open additional Cleanrooms on Demand facilities in locations across the US over the next several years.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms .

About Azzur Group



From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

Location

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™

45 Jackson Road

Devens, MA 01434

