VINCO VENTURES BOARD APPROVES NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM NAMING JAMES ROBERTSON CEO & PRESIDENT AND CHRIS POLIMENI CFO & COO

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) ("Vinco Ventures," "Vinco," or the "Company"), a digital media and content technologies company, today announced that the board of directors has approved a new executive management team naming James Robertson Chief Executive Officer and President and Chris Polimeni Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. The announcement follows a letter to shareholders from Vinco Ventures Executive Chairman of the Board of Director Rod Vanderbilt that outlined the multi-faceted strategic plan for driving growth and shareholder value.

"Today marks a critical moment for Vinco Ventures as we shift our focus from the navigation of legacy roadblocks to assertive strategic growth initiatives that will further diversify our business and enhance the opportunities for new avenues of revenue growth," said Vanderbilt. "The Board's unanimous approval of James and Chris underscores our commitment to moving forward and developing sound strategies and opportunities to generate new and innovative revenue streams for the Company."

The new Chief Executive Officer and President, James Robertson, joins Vinco Ventures from a360media where he held the position of Editor-In-Chief of Us Weekly. He was responsible for all content across the prestigious brand's multimedia platforms and worked closely with advertising and marketing teams to generate large-scale campaigns and new revenues. He has previously served in other senior leadership roles including being appointed as the youngest Editor-In-Chief in tabloid media at the helm of OK! magazine while also overseeing all newsgathering as a Senior Executive Editor and Head of News for American Media Inc., celebrity brands. A seasoned and respected journalist, he is also a published author and experienced Story Producer and Executive Producer with credits in various TV specials, investigative documentaries, and longform podcast series productions.

Chris Polimeni joins Vinco Ventures as Chief Finance Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Polimeni previously served as Executive Vice President - CFO/COO of Accelerate360 Holdings, LLC & Subsidiaries, the parent company of a360 Media, LLC (formerly American Media, LLC.). He also served in the same capacity at American Media, LLC for 12 years prior to the consolidation of American Media, LLC with Accelerate360 Holdings, LLC in 2020. He has been involved in acquisitions, corporate finance, SEC reporting and corporate management for more than thirty years. He brings financial and operational expertise, as well as accomplished experience in both management and financial oversight of large content companies.

The appointments take effect immediately and Robertson and Polimeni are already working to set the stage for Vinco's next phase of our growth and overall strategy to provide digital content and advertising across the Vinco ecosystem.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures (Nasdaq: BBIG) is a technology company specializing in converting content to digital and social platforms. Through its companies, including Lomotif Private Limited, MindTank LLC, and AdRized LLC, it is focused on the development of new and innovative revenue streams across multiple digital media platforms and content technologies.

