VANTAGE SURGICAL SOLUTIONS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF ANDREW DEANE AS CFO

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Surgical Solutions, a leading facilitator of specialty surgical operations to rural hospitals and ASCs, today announced the appointment of Andrew Deane to the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Deane brings with him over 13 years of experience in the healthcare sector, with a particular focus on serving rural communities. In his new role, he will provide financial leadership and guidance to Vantage, overseeing its financial operations and contributing to the organization's growth and expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Vantage team," said Bradley Hill, CEO of Vantage Surgical Solutions. "With his deep understanding of both finance and the challenges facing rural hospitals and ASCs, Andrew will play a critical role in helping us grow and expand our service offerings and will be instrumental in fueling our acquisition strategies. We are confident that his expertise and leadership will significantly contribute to our ongoing success."

Deane joins Vantage from his previous role as Chief Financial Officer at First Care Clinics, where he was responsible for financial operations and played a key role in the organization's acquisition by Fast Pace Health. Prior to that, he held senior finance positions at BreatheAmerica and IASIS Healthcare.

"I am excited to be joining Vantage at such a crucial time in its growth trajectory," said Deane. "I am particularly drawn to the impact that Vantage is making on access to care in rural markets, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to drive financial excellence and create value for our customers, our team, and our shareholders."

Deane holds a Masters of Accountancy and a BBA from the University of Tennessee. He and his family reside in Nashville, Tennessee. He will be splitting his time between Vantage's Brentwood, Tennessee and Effingham, Illinois headquarters.

About Vantage Surgical Solutions

Vantage has been equipping facilities for specialty surgical services since 1991, with customers in 23 states. The company currently delivers state-of-the-art cataract surgery equipment, IOLs, instrumentation, disposables, expert staff, and supplies, that enable hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians to provide local communities with the highest quality cataract surgery experience. Vantage is focused on client success which has resulted in a customer retention rate of 99.8%. Its focus is expanding the business to offer reliable, expert surgical solutions that reduce the cost and improve access for rural healthcare.

