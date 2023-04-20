UNIQLO Releases Five New Designs for PEACE FOR ALL Charity T-Shirt Project

More than 1 million T-shirts sold to date, over $2.4 million donated to UNHCR, Save the Children, and Plan International

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today launches five new T-shirts for the ongoing PEACE FOR ALL charity project. The latest collection features new graphics designed especially for this project by collaborators including tennis legend Roger Federer, as well as artwork from Miffy creator, the late Dick Bruna.

UNIQLO PEACE FOR ALL T-Shirt (Photo: Christopher Makos. Artwork: Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.) (PRNewswire)

Since the launch of the project in June 2022, a total of more than 1 million PEACE FOR ALL T-shirts have been sold worldwide. 100% of profits from the sale of these T-shirts are donated to international aid organizations that assist people impacted by poverty, discrimination, violence, and conflict around the world, including UNHCR (the UN refugee agency), Save the Children, and Plan International. So far, over $2.4 million* has been donated as part of the project. (*when calculated using the April 3, 2023 exchange rate of $1 = 132.96 yen)

Activities supported by PEACE FOR ALL donations include the self-reliance projects for Rohingya women refugees in Bangladesh, educational support for displaced Syrian children and vulnerable Lebanese children in North Lebanon, and a campaign to eliminate child marriage in Vietnam.

The PEACE FOR ALL charity project was founded on the concept that a T-shirt can help make the world a better place. In addition to the donations generated by the project, UNIQLO believes that T-shirts have the power to express the ideas of the wearer, as well as elicit empathy and spread messages broadly.

Overview of the New PEACE FOR ALL Designs

Product name : PEACE FOR ALL

Launch date : Thursday, April 20th, 2023

Price : $24.90

Sizes : XXS-3XL (Sizes available in stores are XS-XL)

Availability : UNIQLO stores and online

Special website : https://www.uniqlo.com/peace-for-all/

Collaborators: Roger Federer (Professional Tennis Player), Dick Bruna (Picture Book Author, Graphic Designer), Cristina de Middel (Magnum Photos' President), Jean-Michel Basquiat (Artist) + Christopher Makos (Photographer), Akamai Technologies (Cloud Company)

