SECTRA TO IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE IMAGING SAAS IN THE CLOUD WITH PARKVIEW HEALTH

SHELTON, Conn. , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will implement its enterprise imaging cloud subscription service, Sectra One Cloud, at Parkview Health. This will allow the Indiana-based health system future scalability as imaging volumes grow and will ensure data security in a fully managed cloud environment.

The software, operated in Microsoft Azure, offers a turnkey, fully managed SaaS solution with Sectra taking all responsibility for required infrastructure under a managed services agreement.

"This is an exciting time for Parkview Health to be positioned for success in the forefront of an industry transformation to cloud. The Sectra One Cloud subscription model provides access to the full Sectra product portfolio while ensuring an easy and predictable cost model to grow enterprise imaging volumes," says Isaac Zaworski, president of Sectra Inc.

The contract was signed in March 2023 and the implementation will focus on radiology, breast imaging, advanced visualization, and VNA capabilities.

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 1.3 million. The organization began as Fort Wayne City Hospital in 1878 and now provides care at 10 hospitals and a network of primary care and specialty physician clinics.

About Sectra

With over 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive ten years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

