Replica Analytics unveils Replica Synthesis 3.0

Latest version of trusted synthetic data generation software boasts intuitive new UI

VENICE, Italy, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Replica Analytics Ltd., an Aetion® company, today announced the release of Replica Synthesis 3.0, its privacy and utility preserving synthetic data generation software that has been updated with an enhanced user experience. This makes it easier for analysts to train generative models and evaluate their utility and privacy. The company unveiled the latest version of its trusted software during a Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) demonstration at the Privacy Symposium, which attracts data protection experts from around the globe to discuss developments in data protection regulations, compliance, and innovative technologies.

"There is a serious data challenge impacting important research and innovation in healthcare, in part due to increasingly strict privacy requirements," says Dr. Khaled El Emam, Replica Analytics' Senior Vice-President and General Manager. Dr. El Emam, who co-founded the company and who is also the Canada Research Chair in Medical Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the University of Ottawa, has been developing and deploying PETs for two decades, with a primary focus on healthcare. "Synthetic data is rapidly emerging as a practical PET for addressing data access and sharing problems responsibly, enabling greater data utilization while meeting the requirements of contemporary regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)."

Synthetic data is generated from real data. A machine learning model captures the patterns in an original dataset and then generates new data from that model which closely captures the properties and patterns in the original dataset. Because synthetic data is generated from a model, it has low disclosure risks. A growing body of research offers evidence that synthetic data can reduce privacy risk and maintain data utility.

In addition to showcasing Replica Synthesis 3.0 during the Privacy Symposium's PETs demonstration today, the company's Senior Director of Data Science, Lucy Mosquera, was invited to speak on an International Cooperation and Medical Data Sharing panel a couple of days earlier. There, presenters discussed regulatory issues and challenges related to international transfers of data for clinical research and Ms. Mosquera shared insights about technical enablers, including synthetic data generation and re-identification risk assessments.

Organizations working with data that are interested in exploring synthetic data solutions and receiving a demo of the Replica Synthesis 3.0 software are invited to reach out to Replica Analytics via its web contact form.

About Replica Analytics, an Aetion company

Replica Analytics Ltd. is the premier science-based SDG technology provider to the healthcare industry. The company is a pioneer in the development of unique technologies for generating privacy-protective synthetic data that maintain the statistical properties of real-world data (RWD). The company was acquired in late 2021 by Aetion®, the leading regulatory-grade real-world evidence (RWE) technology provider. Replica Synthesis software provides a full suite of synthetic data generation and evaluation capabilities that can solve multiple grand challenges facing the life sciences industry, and health research in general. For more information, visit: https://replica-analytics.com/.

About Aetion

Aetion Inc. is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

