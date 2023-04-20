Mattamy Group Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Key Operating Results

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2023 and posted LTM financial results for the third quarter on Intralinks.

Third Quarter 2023 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 23.9% to $1.03B from $0.83B in the prior year quarter

Homes closed increased 0.8% to 1,427 from 1,416 in the prior year quarter

Net sales orders increased 3.1% to 1,920 homes from 1,863 homes in the prior year quarter

Sales order backlog decreased 25.9% to 6,371 units from 8,596 units in the prior year quarter

LTM February 28, 2023 Key Operating Highlights

Revenue increased 14.5% to $5.06B from $4.42B in the prior year

Homes closed decreased 1.5% to 7,537 from 7,653 in the prior year

Net sales orders decreased 36.6% to 5,404 homes from 8,528 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:

Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its third-quarter financial results live on April 25, 2023, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact bondholders@mattamycorp.com

